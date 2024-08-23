Structure meets flexibility

For parents such as Eliane Chalhoub, an Account Manager, managing this transition involves a finely tuned strategy. Chalhoub’s approach centres around creating a supportive environment through careful planning and organisation. “Balancing work commitments with supporting my children’s homework and school activities can be challenging,” she admits, “but with some planning, it’s definitely manageable.” Chalhoub’s method involves setting up a dedicated homework station and adhering to a structured daily routine. “I create a weekly schedule that allocates specific times for my children’s homework after my workday ends,” she explains. This approach is designed to ensure that all aspects of her family’s life—from school assignments to extracurricular activities—are seamlessly integrated into their daily routine.

Her meticulous planning extends to a shared calendar that details everything from school assignments to playdates, minimising the risk of overlooked responsibilities. Chalhoub also uses to-do lists to keep track of daily tasks, while encouraging her children to start their homework independently. “Not everything always goes as planned,” she acknowledges, “but I try to adjust my schedule or priorities as needed to stay on track.” This balance of structure and flexibility enables Chalhoub to maintain a productive and supportive home environment, despite the unpredictable nature of balancing work and family life.

Quality time over quantity

In contrast, journalist Mahmoud Ghazayel and his data engineer wife, navigate a different set of challenges. With a child still in nursery, Ghazayel’s balancing act involves a more focused approach to time management. “My child requires constant attention and care,” he admits, “which has impacted my ability to work beyond regular hours.” The high cost and limited availability of afternoon nursery care add another layer of complexity to his routine.

Yet, Ghazayel manages to find stability through quality time spent with his child. “We prioritise playing games and eating together,” he says. This focus on bonding not only helps create a sense of stability for his child but also provides him with some much-needed time in the evenings to handle house chores or catch up on emails. Despite the inherent challenges, Ghazayel’s emphasis on quality over quantity highlights the importance of meaningful interactions in maintaining family cohesion.

Integrating learning and fun

Sumit Augustine, a communications and PR professional, faces her own set of hurdles, with long working hours that often overlap with her son’s bedtime. “By the time I reach home, it is almost my son’s bedtime,” she says. Despite this, Augustine has developed creative ways to integrate learning into his daily routine. “We use our daily chores as opportunities for learning,” she explains. For example, she asks her son to make sentences with new words learned in English literature. “This helps him understand the meaning of the words and use them in the right context.”

Augustine also incorporates educational activities into their evening routine, such as playing word games and listening to audiobooks. “My son has developed a liking for languages and self-taught himself how to read Russian letters and play the piano through YouTube,” she says. Weekends are dedicated to hands-on learning experiences, such as creating models of different types of roofs. Augustine believes that these activities not only enhance her son’s understanding of concepts but also teach him valuable strategies for learning. “Investing time in teaching strategies is crucial for long-term learning,” she says. “As a parent, you have to invest in your child, whether it’s with your time or resources.”

Collaboration and family unity

For Inass Msaidi, head of public relations and communications in a real estate company, and mother of three, the balancing act is a nuanced dance of collaboration and family unity. “Managing the balance between work and family life is a delicate act,” she says. With over a decade of experience juggling a demanding career and raising a 13-year-old daughter alongside 8-year-old twins, Msaidi’s perspective is both insightful and practical. She transitioned from journalism to corporate communications in part to gain more structured timing and improve family life. “Creating meaningful connections with my kids is what truly matters,” Msaidi asserts. Her approach involves fostering a sense of teamwork within her family. “My elder daughter helps support her younger siblings,” she explains, “which creates a sense of teamwork and shared responsibility.”

Msaidi’s weekends are carefully planned to ensure a balance between personal time, family activities, and academic support. Fridays are reserved for personal time to recharge, while Saturdays are dedicated to family activities and Sundays focus on homework and meal preparation. “This routine not only promotes balance but also strengthens family connections,” she says. “It ensures that each member of the family feels valued and supported throughout the school year.” This structured approach to family life underscores Msaidi’s belief in the importance of collaboration and shared responsibility in creating a supportive home environment.

Routine and health

Valentina Brogan, an office administrator, brings her own structured approach to balancing work and family responsibilities. “I always establish a routine that includes dedicated time for work, helping my kids with homework, and school activities,” she explains. Brogan’s strategy involves prioritising tasks and delegating household responsibilities to her children, which helps her maintain focus on what’s most important. “I encourage my elder daughter to take responsibility for her homework and school activities,” she notes. Staying organised with a calendar ensures that she keeps track of important dates and deadlines, while also prioritising her children’s health and well-being. “We follow a structured schedule for homework, play, and bedtime during school days,” she says, adding that weekends are reserved for breaks and relaxation.