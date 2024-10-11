United in Strength: Championing Breast & Liver Cancer Awareness in the UAE

Dr Sivaprakash Rathanaswamy, Consultant Surgical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais urges everyone to prioritise regular screenings and awareness campaigns. He says knowledge is your strongest weapon against cancer. Familiarise yourself with local initiatives aimed at early detection and community support. Engage with healthcare providers to understand the importance of mammograms and other tests. By joining hands, we can create a supportive network that empowers women and their families to take proactive steps in cancer prevention and management. Together, we can make a significant difference.

Surviving and Thriving: Inspirational Breast Cancer Survivor Stories

Dr Rajkumar Ramachandran, Consultant Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Aster Hospital, Mankhool, says we understand that the journey doesn’t end with a cancer diagnosis. Many women face physical and emotional challenges post-surgery.

Reconstructive surgery can be pivotal in recovery, helping women regain confidence. Nowadays many advancements in breast reconstruction are available, using the body’s own tissue from the back or abdomen with or without microvascular surgery or using implants with mesh. Consult with specialists about your options for reconstruction. We also encourage connections with support groups—hearing survivor stories can provide hope and guidance during this transformative journey. Remember, you are not alone; support is available.

Aster Clinic, Muteena Image Credit: Supplied

A Woman’s Fight: Empowering Women to Prioritise Health During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dr Shikha Garg, Specialist Gynaecology & Obstetrics at Aster Royal Clinic, Downtown encourages women to prioritise their health, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Regular self-examinations and mammograms are crucial for early detection. Be aware of changes in your body and consult your doctor if you notice anything unusual.

She stresses by saying that education about breast cancer risk factors and symptoms is empowering. Encourage your loved ones to talk about their health and make informed decisions regarding screenings and lifestyle choices.

Breast Cancer Breakthroughs: Latest Trends in Detection and Treatment

We emphasise the importance of staying informed about the latest advancements in breast cancer detection and treatment says Dr Pranay Taori, Specialist Medical Oncology at Aster Hospital Qusais. Technologies like 3D mammography and genetic testing allow for earlier diagnosis and personalised treatment plans.

If you have a family history of breast cancer, discuss these options with your healthcare provider. Our team of oncologists is committed to using cutting-edge techniques to improve survival rates. Early detection significantly improves outcomes, so don’t hesitate to advocate for your health.

Image Credit: Supplied

Gynaecological Insight: How Breast Cancer Affects Women’s Overall Health

Dr Tania Anand, Specialist Gynaecology & Obstetrics at Aster Clinic, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Discovery Gardens says I would like to remind women that breast cancer can have far-reaching effects on overall health. Regular check-ups and discussions about reproductive health are essential, especially after a diagnosis.

Understanding how treatments may impact fertility and hormonal balance is crucial. We urge women to advocate for their health by discussing any concerns with their healthcare providers. Empowerment through knowledge can greatly assist in navigating this journey and making informed health decisions.

From Detection to Recovery: Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care with Expert Surgeons

Dr Ramya Sai Adusumalli, Specialist General & Laparoscopic Surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool and Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), stresses the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in breast cancer care. From diagnosis to treatment, collaboration among specialists ensures comprehensive care. If you’re diagnosed, ask about your treatment options, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

Each step is crucial—understanding your diagnosis and treatment plan can empower you to make informed decisions. Stay engaged with your healthcare team, ask questions, and don’t hesitate to seek additional information to clarify any doubts.

Liver Cancer Unveiled: Symptoms, Stages, and New Treatment Approaches

Dr Thomas Joseph, Specialist Gastroenterology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) highlights the importance of understanding liver cancer symptoms, such as unexplained weight loss, jaundice, and abdominal pain. Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes. If you have risk factors like hepatitis or heavy alcohol use, discuss regular screening with your doctor.

We focus on educating patients about emerging treatment options, including targeted therapies. Stay informed, ask questions, and seek timely medical advice to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Liver Cancer Prevention: Key Steps to Protect Your Health

Prevention is the first line of defence against liver cancer, stresses Dr Ali Hasan Aleddey, Specialist Gastroenterology at Aster Clinic, Al Warqa, Halwan (Sharjah). Protecting your liver begins with lifestyle choices—limit alcohol intake, follow a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and maintain a healthy body weight.

Additionally, getting vaccinated against hepatitis B and managing conditions like hepatitis C are crucial steps. If you’re at high risk due to liver disease, cirrhosis, or family history, regular screenings and liver function tests can help catch early signs of trouble. By prioritising your liver health, you can significantly lower the chances of developing liver cancer.

Rebuilding Confidence: Addressing Post-Operative Challenges in Breast Cancer Care

Dr Shubha Choudhary, Specialist Gynaecology & Obstetrics at Aster Clinic, Abu Hail says gynaecologists are essential in supporting women facing post-operative challenges after breast cancer treatment. Survivors may encounter hormonal changes, sexual health issues, and fertility concerns. Open conversations with your gynaecologist about these challenges are crucial for monitoring reproductive health and hormonal levels.

Addressing intimacy and sexual health is equally important; gynaecologists can offer resources to help navigate these sensitive topics. Prioritising comprehensive care empowers women to regain confidence and control in their recovery journey. Seeking support is a vital step towards healing.

Raising the Bar: National Initiatives and Awareness Campaigns for Breast & Liver Cancer

Dr Fadi Alnehlaoui, Specialist Surgical Oncology & General Surgery at Aster Hospital, Sharjah says oncologists, gynaecologists, and hepatologists are working tirelessly to raise awareness about breast and liver cancer. Participate in community events and campaigns during awareness months to promote education and early detection. Support local initiatives that provide free screenings and educational resources.

Engaging in these activities not only aids your understanding but also fosters a supportive community. Together, we can fight cancer and support those affected by it through awareness and education. Your participation matters!