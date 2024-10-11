Arabian Farms has been committed to delivering fresh, high-quality eggs across Saudi Arabia and the UAE since 1978. With over 45 years of expertise and as the UAE’s only provider of pasteurised shell eggs, we prioritise innovation, safety, and healthy living.

Why eggs matter for health?

Eggs are one of nature’s most nutrient-dense foods. They contain essential vitamins and minerals, which are crucial for various bodily functions.

Every year, the world comes together to celebrate World Egg Day, a day dedicated to promoting the nutritional value of eggs.

Arabian Farms is proud to be part of this celebration, delivering farm-fresh, high-quality eggs, since 1978.

Celebrating Egg World Day with quality and nutrition

This Egg World Day, Arabian Farms celebrates its commitment to high-quality, nutrient-rich eggs for every family, offering a diverse range for health-conscious consumers.

• SAHA pasteurized eggs: Ensuring the highest safety and quality

• SAHA Omega3- Eggs: Supports heart health and strengthens immunity

• SAHA Lutein Eggs: Promotes eye health and vision

• SAHA Fresh Normal Eggs: A protein-rich option for daily meals

• SAHA Selenium Eggs: Rich in antioxidants to protect against cell damage.

• SAHA Vitamin-D Eggs: Vital for strong bones and muscles.

• AHA Vitamin-E Eggs: Fortified for enhanced well-being.

World Egg Day: A global celebration of health

As we celebrate World Egg Day, it’s important to acknowledge the significant role eggs play in boosting health and well-being.