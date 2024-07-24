American Hospital Dubai's Nephrology Department has expanded its nephrology procedures to include acute and chronic hemodialysis and hemodiafiltration for pediatric patients. The hospital is among the few healthcare providers in the UAE with the most advanced hemodialysis units, managed by experienced hemodialysis nurses who deliver customised and state-of-the-art pediatric care.

Pediatric dialysis is a medical procedure that helps filter and purify blood in children suffering from kidney failure or dysfunction. A precision-led, specialised treatment, pediatric dialysis requires a calibrated approach that differs from adult dialysis. American Hospital Dubai's pediatric nephrology expertise recognizes this difference to deliver highly effective and safe procedures to each without complications.

The hospital's pediatric nephrology and dialysis teams are abreast of the latest developments in the field, ensuring the highest degree of efficacy and safety. Administered in dedicated dialysis rooms with all amenities to ensure a stress-free and comfortable experience for the child, American Hospital Dubai's Pediatric Dialysis treatment protocol closely monitors and coordinates between pediatric nephrology specialists, dialysis nurses, dietitians, and child counselors to ensure the treatment maintains the child's kidney health and promotes their overall growth and development. After each session, the teams monitor the dialysis results to ensure the child speedily resumes their activities and enjoys optimum health.

Led by Dr Abdullah Essa Alabbas, a Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Nephrologist with extensive experience in treating children with kidney conditions, American Hospital Dubai’s pediatric dialysis unit is dedicated to comprehensive care. Dr. Alabbas has worked at prestigious centers such as the University of Alberta in Canada and the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Saudi Arabia. Our pediatric dialysis unit collaborates closely with both parents and children, providing support to help them manage the emotional and psychological aspects of incorporating dialysis into their daily lives.

American Hospital Dubai's pediatric dialysis unit offers Hemodialysis (HD) , where the blood is filtered outside the body by passing the blood through an external dialysis machine and re-transfused into the body.

American Hospital Dubai's pediatric dialysis unit provides a comprehensive range of services, including Intermittent Hemodialysis (IHD), Continuous Kidney Replacement Therapy (CKRT), and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE).

Intermittent Hemodialysis (IHD): In IHD, the child's blood is filtered outside the body by passing it through an external dialysis machine. The cleansed blood is then re-transfused into the body. This procedure is typically performed 3-4 times per week, with each session lasting 3-4 hours.

Continuous Kidney Replacement Therapy (CKRT): CKRT also involves filtering the blood through a dialysis machine, but unlike IHD, it is conducted continuously over 24 hours. This form of dialysis is usually administered in the intensive care unit, providing a gentler and more constant treatment for critically ill children.

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE): Also known as plasmapheresis, TPE involves removing and replacing the patient's blood plasma. This procedure is used to treat various diseases by eliminating harmful substances from the plasma and replenishing it with healthy plasma or a plasma substitute.

These advanced therapies ensure that children receive the highest standard of care tailored to their specific medical needs, promoting optimal safety and treatment outcomes.

American Hospital Dubai offers home hemodialysis for stable children who meet specific weight and age criteria. Experienced hemodialysis nurses visit the home and provide real-time information to the treating pediatric nephrologist during the procedure, ensuring the child's highest safety, efficacy, and outcomes.

Dr Abdullah Essa Alabbas, Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Nephrologist at American Hospital Dubai says, “In pediatric dialysis, parents and the child must receive support from a multidisciplinary medical team to help them successfully meet the challenges associated with this treatment. We are proud to have the most advanced pediatric dialysis units at American Hospital Dubai, run by a highly skilled team of specialists and nurses who prioritize efficacy, care excellence, and treatment safety to ensure every child experiences the most favorable outcomes after each dialysis session.