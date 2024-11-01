Toonz by Aysh, a luxury jewelry brand founded by third-generation jeweler Ayesha, is set to revolutionize the fine jewelry market with its distinctive blend of tradition and modern innovation. Toonz by Aysh combines unparalleled craftsmanship with an artistic vision, offering exclusive collections that turn fine jewelry into adornable art.

Hand-Carved Craftsmanship Meets Modern Design

Rooted in Ayesha’s family legacy, Toonz by Aysh takes inspiration from ancient Mediterranean and South Asian stone carving traditions, breathing new life into an age-old craft. Each piece is meticulously hand-carved by master artisans in Vicenza, Italy, using premium materials such as 18-karat gold, mother of pearl, and hand-selected gemstones like rubies, turquoise, and malachite. The result is a collection of jewelry that is as much a statement of style as a work of art.

“We are using craftsmanship techniques that have been passed down through generations, but with a modern twist,” says Ayesha, founder of Toonz by Aysh. “Our pieces celebrate the art of stone carving in ways that haven’t been done before in contemporary jewelry design. Each creation is unique, and our customers can feel the history and artistry behind it.”

Image Credit: Supplied

From Heritage to Innovation

The intricate process behind each Toonz piece begins with the finest rough stones, sourced through Ayesha’s family business, Maison H. From there, master carvers, with whom Ayesha works closely, carefully sculpt each piece by hand, bringing her artistic concepts to life. This intimate partnership between designer and artisan ensures that every piece of jewelry is of the highest quality and one-of-a-kind.

What truly sets Toonz by Aysh apart is its ability to blend traditional techniques with cutting-edge designs, including whimsical yet elegant shapes such as carved clouds, wings, and even cupcakes adorned with gemstones. Each design brings a fresh perspective to luxury jewelry, resonating with customers who seek pieces that are valuable investments and deeply personal expressions of style.

A Brand with Global Ambitions

Currently available in select boutiques, Toonz by Aysh is expanding internationally, including key markets in the UAE, where luxury shoppers appreciate the unique combination of art and investment. The brand has received overwhelming demand, with pieces often selling out quickly due to their limited edition and bespoke nature.