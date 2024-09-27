The much-anticipated Dhoom Dhaam Glitterati Trunk Show, curated by Bollywood’s ace stylist Tanya Ghavri, is set to dazzle Dubai with its Festive 2024 edition at the luxurious Taj Business Bay. Known for dressing A-listers of Bollywood and international celebrities, Tanya’s unmatched eye for detail and her trendsetting style will bring the very best of fashion and lifestyle to Dubai.

In collaboration with Pooja Jaising, founder of Glitterati and the visionary behind some of Dubai’s most exclusive luxury events, the Dhoom Dhaam Glitterati Trunk Show promises to be an unforgettable experience, attended by the elite of Dubai and other Emirates. This event is the ultimate celebration of festive fashion, where the city's socialites, influencers, and fashion enthusiasts converge.

This year’s edition highlights an incredible lineup of fashion and accessory brands including:

• Archana Shah

• Garima Karwariya

• Anshu Jain

• Shaveta & Anuj

• Sukriti & Aakriti

• Joolry

• Anayah Accessories & many more..

From exquisite couture to statement jewelry, these brands will showcase their latest collections, making it the perfect one-stop destination for all things festive fashion.

The venue will be transformed into a stunning aesthetic wonderland by IGP, the official gift and decor partner. Known for their elegant décor and thoughtful gifting solutions, IGP will enhance the event’s festive ambiance, ensuring a visually spectacular and immersive experience for all guests.

Entry is free, and the event is open to the public, making it a must-attend for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the latest fashion trends and festive collections. With a crowd of high-net-worth individuals, influencers, and socialites, this exclusive trunk show promises to be one of Dubai’s most talked-about events this season.

Event Details:

• Date: September 28, 2024

• Venue: Taj Business Bay, Dubai

• Time: 10am - 8pm

• Entry: Free for all