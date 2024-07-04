In celebration of US National Day, Al Maya Group, a cornerstone of the UAE's culinary scene for over four decades, extends its heartfelt wishes to the US.

A long-standing legacy of quality and partnership

Al Maya Group has built a distinguished reputation for sourcing and delivering the finest American products to UAE consumers. From delectable snacks and fresh fruits to hearty groceries, refreshing beverages, and wholesome chilled items, our shelves boast a vast array of American favourites, renowned for their quality and variety.

"This US National Day, we celebrate not only a nation but a legacy of quality and partnership," says Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group. "For decades, we've been dedicated to bringing American excellence to our customers, and their continued trust is a testament to the exceptional standards we uphold."

Fostering collaboration with the USA Agricultural Team

Our unwavering commitment extends to a fruitful collaboration with the USA Agricultural Team in the UAE. Together, we've successfully introduced a diverse range of American products to the market and organised engaging promotional activities and events. This partnership has solidified Al Maya Group's role as a champion for American goods in the UAE.

"We deeply value our partnership with the USA Agricultural Team," emphasises Vachani. "Their collaboration has been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to exploring new avenues of collaboration in the future."

My Food Story: A culinary journey highlighting American ingredients

Al Maya Group is proud to participate in the exciting My Food Story initiative. This immersive culinary experience features live cooking demonstrations showcasing the versatility and excellence of American ingredients within our supermarkets. Watch renowned chefs transform USA-sourced products into delectable dishes, offering a delicious taste of American culinary innovation.

Unforgettable flavours: Sampling the best of USA potatoes

In addition to the live demonstrations, we're hosting sampling events featuring delectable USA potato cookies. These events offer customers the opportunity to savour the unique flavours and exceptional quality of American produce. The overwhelmingly positive feedback reflects our dedication to sourcing the finest products from the United States.

A commitment to the future

As we celebrate US National Day, Al Maya Group reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing UAE residents with the best American products. Our ongoing efforts to promote American goods not only showcase the exceptional quality of American produce but also highlight the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and the UAE. We are dedicated to fostering this bond through continued collaboration and innovation.