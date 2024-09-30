Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s largest remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, announces the launch of its Winter Promotion, running from October 1 to December 31, 2024. This campaign offers customers the chance to win incredible prizes, including a Dream Home, a brand new Jetour T2 SUV, and weekly holiday packages.

Customers who send money through the Al Ansari Exchange App, branches, or make any qualifying transaction will automatically be entered into a draw for the Dream Home grand prize, as well as 12 weekly holiday packages. Additionally, by making a second qualifying transaction within 7 days and using the promo code generated on their receipt, customers can enter a separate draw for a brand new Jetour T2. Transactions completed using the Al Ansari Exchange App will be entitled to three entries in all draws. The Winter Promotion is presented in partnership with Bank Alfalah, Jetour UAE, a partner of Elite Group Holding, and Travelwings.