Established in 1979, Al Ain Poultry Farm is today one of the largest poultry producers in the UAE, providing around 160 million eggs and 9 million chickens annually. The company has gained the trust and loyalty of its consumers by guaranteeing the best quality every day and not using any antibiotics nor hormones in its production. Being a local company, Al Ain Farms also ensures delivery of fresh eggs and chicken from farm to shop within 24 hours.

As one of the largest companies in the UAE, Al Ain Farms has been playing an active role in the growth of the eggs category, investing heavily in production, packing, and storage to guarantee fresh food supply for the whole nation, provide an always better service, and meet consumer’s expectations.

The company operational capacity has significantly increased in the last years as well as the distribution coverage to market, as the vision of the company is to serve and reach a much larger portion of the market with the best Al Ain Farms locally-made fresh eggs.

Since 1979, Ain Farms has developed a rich and diverse portfolio of egg products: the current range consists of 10 different formats and 6 different egg sizes.

Moreover, to make the shopping experience as easy as possible for consumers, Al Ain Farms has introduced the colour coding to indicate the egg size. Each egg size is represented on the pack with a different colour: large eggs are marked with a blue egg icon, medium with a violet egg icon, and small with a pink egg icon. This design has the objective to make the egg shopping experience easier and enables instant recognition on shelf of the exact egg format that consumers are looking for.

Furthermore, the company has switched to egg trays that are made from 100 per cent recycled PET. By using recycled materials, the company can reduce its environmental footprint, while still providing a safe and protective packaging for eggs.