There’s a lot being said about the type of skillsets required to get employed or stay employed in future. A recent study by the Australian arm of global advisory firm PwC, draws attention to this shift. The change, says Consulting Partner, PwC Australia, Amanda McIntyre, is based on factors pointed out by the World Economic Forum including everything from changing demographics, global economic power, rapid urbanisation, resource scarcity, and technological breakthroughs.

“The skillsets most in demand as a result of these factors,” says McIntyre, “vary from persuasion and emotional intelligence to the ability to teach while on the job.”

However, the fact remains that hiring within certain key professions is seeing, or will see an uptick in the near future. What then are the courses that students could possibly apply for that would guarantee a seat at the future workplace while ensuring career success? And is there a criteria by which courses become coveted? Possibly.

In the UAE, for instance the accreditation gained by select universities make each a shining beacon in the eys of the student community when choosing to apply for a course. Dr Saif Al Seiari, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Dubai, draws attention to the CAA accrditaion that the University’s business programmes now enjoy, drawing more students to apply for its designated courses.

Stamp of approval

“With our business programmes being granted the national CAA accreditation, we are seeing renewed interest among students looking to pursue their graduate or postgraduate studies in business, finance and accounting,” says Dr Al Seiari.

The Vice Chancellor is also excited to see the response the university’s aerospace engineering and mechatronics courses have been seeing in recent months, a possible outcome of the UAE’s successful mission to the International Space Station in 2019, as well as the spotlight placed on future jobs and workplaces during Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Other programmes popular at Amity include Aerospace Engineering, Mechatronics, Media Studies, Forensic Sciences and Architecture,” says Dr Al Seiari.

Randa Bessiro, Founding Director, Middle East Centre Dubai, University of Manchester, draws attention to the premier institution’s courses in Financial Management, as well as Educational Leadership in Practice, both that she feels ensures future career employability and success for those choosing these courses.

Flexible programmes

“In the Middle East, The University of Manchester offers a dynamic portfolio of five part-time flexible learning Master’s programmes for experienced working professionals, comprising three MBA options and industry-led specialist Master’s in Financial Management and in Educational Leadership in Practice,” says Bessiro. “All the programmes are led by Manchester faculty and provide self-study and as much face-to-face contact time through workshops or course conferences as many full-time programmes, with the additional valuable professional networking opportunities these bring.

Besides, adds Bessiro, MBA programmes can be tailored to specific learning needs and career objectives, with the option of accelerated pathways for eligible qualified professionals. Typical students have around 10 years of business experience and many already hold a Master’s degree and are in management/executive positions. They are looking to accelerate or switch corporate careers or pursue a more entrepreneurial pathway.

The courses aside, the initiatives that UAE universities take up also ensure student growth through the duration of time spent in the classroom, and outside, says Dr Al Seiari.

“Networking with industry professionals, attending workshops and exhibitions, undertaking factory visits, inter-university competitions and conferences, are some of the ways that we ensure student growth, inter-disciplinary opportunities and innovative thinking,” he adds.

The University of Manchester’s Middle East Centre, on its part provides the added benefits of regional careers service support,” says Bessiro, “and a growing regional alumni community, along with access to the University’s international and local corporate partners.”

In closing, Dr Al Seiari gains confidence from the fact that Dubai is helping its students to be highly coveted future professionals and who could help support the nation’s ambitions to be a leading light in more ways than one.