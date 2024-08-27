Tucked away in the vibrant neighbourhood of Jumeirah, 21grams is more than just a restaurant; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the rich culinary traditions of the Balkan Peninsula. Named after the supposed weight of the human soul, this cosy bistro brings a soulful approach to dining, offering a warm and intimate space that resonates with both nostalgia and discovery.

The brainchild of Stasha Toncev, a Serbian-born entrepreneur with a passion for her homeland’s food, 21grams has quickly become a beloved spot in Dubai’s eclectic food scene.

The restaurant’s ethos is simple: to serve honest, home-cooked meals that celebrate the diverse flavours of the Balkans, a region where cuisine is deeply intertwined with culture and history.

From the moment you step inside, 21grams envelops you in an atmosphere reminiscent of a family gathering. The décor is minimalistic yet inviting, with wooden accents, soft lighting, and walls adorned with artwork that echo the spirit of the Balkans. The open kitchen allows diners to catch a glimpse of the meticulous preparation of dishes that burst with authenticity and flavour.

The menu is a curated journey through the Balkan region, featuring hearty, comforting dishes made from the finest local and seasonal ingredients. Signature items include the burek, a flaky pastry filled with meat or cheese, and evapi, grilled minced meat sausages served with freshly baked bread. Vegetarians are well catered for with an array of salads and mezze that highlight the region’s rich produce.

What sets 21grams apart is its dedication to storytelling through food. Every dish has a tale, every flavour a memory, making each visit not just a meal but an experience. It’s a place where the soulful cuisine of the Balkans finds a welcoming home in Dubai.