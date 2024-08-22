Polly Wyne, a seasoned Dubai-based Human Resources manager and American expat, with two decades of experience in public relations, once had to gently correct an aspiring candidate for his overtly casual outfit at an interview. “He was one of the best candidates, and we finally did hire him after several more rounds of interviews. However, I did have to tell him, that his overtly casual attire could have really gone against him,” she says. Later, he told her rather embarrassedly that his previous organisation was ‘relaxed’ about dress codes and wanted to encourage an air of camaraderie in the office.

And so, she had to tell him, “Well, every office is different, I suppose.”

Wyne isn’t new to these situations, be it men attending in cargo pants and t-shirts, or women appearing for an interview, dressed in short skirts and glittery dresses. Like Wyne, many other managers face this conundrum of explaining to top candidates and employees, the importance of an appropriate, professional, workplace attire. Teena Philip, the operations manager at IH Premium Properties L.L.C, Dubai, has undergone a similar experience, where a candidate turned up in slippers. As both add, you need to adapt to various workplace cultures and understand the expectations of various industries.

Zarah Evans, the owner and managing partner of Dubai-based Exclusive Links Real Estate echoes this sentiment. “One of the main concerns in professional settings is the appropriateness of certain outfits, particularly short skirts and dresses,” she says. “While shorts, short skirts and dresses can be fashionable, they often fail to meet the professional expectations of the workplace. The concept of professionalism is closely linked to respectability and competence.”

Such outfits can create a casual impression, potentially undermining an individual's perceived professionalism. In a business environment where first impressions matter, dressing in a way that conveys seriousness and respect is paramount, as she explains. Casual outfits, while comfortable, can also give off an impression of not being serious.

So, how and why is our professionalism tied to our attire? UAE-based managers and psychologists offer their insights.

The psychology behind dressing professionally

Ever found yourself frantically ironing a shirt before a big interview or meeting? Or maybe you've spent an eternity perfecting your hair and polishing your shoes? Why do we go to such lengths for these occasions? Why not just show up in a party outfit instead?

The answer lies in the complex psychology behind professional attire. Elizabeth Aislow, a Dubai-based clinical psychologist, refers to this phenomenon as the 'halo effect'.

She explains, “People tend to form a positive overall impression of someone, based on a single, positive trait or characteristic. In this case, a neat appearance that means crisp ironed shirts, trousers, and polished shoes, creates a positive first impression. This conveys the idea of competence and reliability.” Society often associates traits with specific appearances, which is also a stereotype. For example, stereotypes link well-groomed people with being successful, disciplined, and responsible. These stereotypes influence our perceptions and judgments, adds Aislow.

Appearances as social cues

If people believe that a neat appearance is associated with competence, we are more likely to behave in ways that reinforce this belief. Image Credit: Shutterstock

And so, our appearances serve as social cues that communicate information about ourselves to others. A person dressed ‘well’ for office, would be possibly wearing ironed suits, or pantsuits in the case of women, or knee-length skirts, too. Conversely, an interviewee dressed casually in shorts, a t-shirt, rumpled clothes, or a revealing top might be perceived by many managers as unprofessional or unserious, regardless of their qualifications.

“If you see someone, who looks as if they just got out of bed for an important interview or closing a crucial deal, the first impression is that they didn’t care enough to dress well, or they didn’t plan properly, and it was a last-minute rush. That’s never a good sign, as managers, or clients interpret this as just shoddy behaviour that will be reflected in the work, too. So, they’ll wonder, why should they give such a person a chance?”

For example, wearing slippers for an interview creates a rather casual and negative impression. You need to know what the company wants too ... - Teena Philip, the operations manager at IH Premium Properties L.L.C, Dubai

An interviewee dressed as if they're attending a party, with excessive makeup and glamorous attire, might leave interviewers wondering if they've misunderstood the occasion. "It's important to know when to draw the line between personal style and professional appropriateness," adds Aislow.

Some outfits are also deeply subjective. Aislow explains the conundrum around tight clothing: It can be perceived as either confident or unprofessional, depending on the specific workplace culture. While individual perceptions of professional attire can vary, many people adhere to traditional standards of formality.

Moreover, if people believe that a neat appearance is associated with competence, we are more likely to behave in ways that reinforce this belief, she says. For example, a well-groomed person may be more likely to take on challenging tasks or exhibit confidence, which can further solidify their perception as competent.

As a result, the association between professional appearances and competence is a complex interplay of cognitive biases, social norms, and self-fulfilling prophecies. “While it's important to recognise that appearance is not the sole determinant of competence, it can play a significant role in shaping our perceptions and judgments of others,” adds Aislow. Dressing according to the company's guidelines also conveys a sense of respect for the organisation, colleagues, and clients. It shows that you value the workplace environment and understand the expectations of your role, which can help foster positive relationships.

‘You need to read the room’

It's crucial to assess what the office and profession consider appropriate. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai-based entrepreneur Eileen Lee-Connor, with two decades of experience across various fields, believes that workplace attire is a nuanced topic without definitive right or wrong answers. She emphasises the importance of being observant and adapting to the specific context of each workplace. Understanding the office atmosphere, industry standards, and company guidelines is essential. You need to read the room, as she Lee-Conner explains. For many, the workplace is a serious environment distinct from personal life. It's crucial to assess what the office and profession consider appropriate. Philip, who trains candidates on how to present themselves when they are hired, echoes this sentiment too: You need to know what the company wants. Skip the flashy dresses, shorts, or the streaked hair if it doesn't fit the vibe of the organisation.

Lee-Connor highlights the significance of first impressions, especially when meeting clients for critical deals. "In such situations, a formal, polished appearance can have a substantial positive impact on the relationship," she says. "Casual attire or a dishevelled appearance does convey a lack of seriousness and potentially deter clients."

Add your own individuality to the attire, while still adhering to workplace guidelines. If you want to wear a dress, choose a style that is both comfortable and appropriate for a professional setting. Consider formal skirts or dresses that convey a smart and professional appearance... - Eileen Lee-Connor, business and marketing consultant at Smarketing.ae

Zarah Evans, a Dubai-based entrepreneur adds to this point saying that clothing such as jeans, t-shirts, or overly relaxed attire in a formal environment, may suggest a lack of effort or commitment to one’s role. This does not align with the ethos of most workplaces, where employees are expected to present themselves as polished and ready to engage with clients and colleagues alike.

Moreover Lee-Connor also reminds: While personal freedom allows for individual expression, remember that you're also representing your organisation when at work or attending office-related events. Respecting the company's dress code is essential, even if it differs from your personal preferences. Ultimately, Lee-Connor suggests that tailoring your attire to the specific workplace context is key to projecting professionalism and building positive relationships. You can express your individuality through your attire while still adhering to workplace guidelines. For example, if you prefer dresses, choose a style that is both comfortable and appropriate for a professional setting. Consider formal skirts or dresses that convey a smart and professional appearance.

Balancing casual and excessive informality

Find the balance between comfort, professionalism, and respect for the environment. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Many offices encourage an informal tone of dressing, which can include jeans, t-shirts, knee-length skirts or even jumpsuits, explains Hannah Connelly, a Dubai-based media professional and creative storyteller. It fosters a warm, inviting, and creative environment, and she emphasises, this again, depends on the profession, industry, and career. Nevertheless, people tend to take this informality for granted; they’re unable to draw the line between comfortable, and excessively casual, as if they’re at home. “I’ve had to school people for appearing in pyjamas, crumpled clothes, and bathroom slippers. It just looks as if they could care less about their work - as if there’s no difference between lounging around at home or coming to office.”

As she says, the key is to find a balance that works for your specific workplace culture. Consider factors such as the industry, the nature of the work, and the company's overall goals. By carefully implementing a semi-casual dress code, you can create a more positive and productive work environment while maintaining a professional image. Feel free to wear jeans and a t-shirt if your company permits it but avoid looking as if you're headed out for brunch or about to go to bed. While casual attire can sometimes be appropriate, it's important to balance it with professionalism and avoid excessive informality, concludes Connelly.