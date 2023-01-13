Emotional wringers and how to tackle them

It’s impossible to insulate oneself completely from the ups and downs of life. Family problems, emotional outbursts, illnesses, especially of those close to us, weigh us down. While some can take it on the chin, others go under.

For Zeta Yarwood, it’s been a particularly tough few months since October, with her mother in and out of hospital. ‘Trying to take care of my mum’s physical, mental and emotional needs while trying to run a business, support my clients, relocate, buy a property and all of the other admin that comes with ‘life’ was challenging,’ says Zeta.

The solution in such situations lies in asking for help and in delegation, she says. And for it to work, you will have to let go of any ‘patterns of control, people-pleasing and perfection’ that you labour under. ‘These three patterns will rob you of your boundaries and leave you completely exhausted. Learning to be OK with getting help and that help possibly not being perfect, as well as giving yourself permission to stop/pause projects and say ‘no’ while you’re managing — this will be key.’

These are all ways in which you’re making space for the emergency that has popped up. And from the time you carve out, make sure you use some for your own mental and physical health, says Zeta. ‘This might mean 10 minutes meditating in the morning, going for a walk, getting outside and taking 5 minutes to take some long, slow deep breaths in the fresh air. You can’t serve others from an empty cup.’

So, what if your cup IS full and brimming over, when someone chooses to give vent to their frustrations. Before you know it, they’ve eaten into your time, and in trying to offer them solutions, you feel like you are banging your head against concrete.

This could be an indication of poor boundaries. On a given day, says Urmila Rao you might not have the ‘energy bandwidth to handle it’. Or this is happening too frequently, either because the other person is going through a lot or as Zeta puts it: ‘they are taking advantage of your people-pleasing tendencies’ to come pour out their problems to you.

Both Urmila and Zeta suggest that at these times, it’s better to make it clear that although you would like to talk to them, it just cannot be right then. ‘You can say something like ‘I do want to hear you out .. how about if we talk later over a coffee when I can give you 100 per cent of my attention?’’ Urmila suggests.

Not only have you drawn a boundary, by not allowing another person’s emotional state hijack your priorities for the day, but you have indicated your willingness to be there for them.

If this doesn’t sit well with them, then you might want to question ‘the value of the friendship’ says Zeta. ‘Keep checking in with yourself about your friendships — is it a reciprocal relationship of love and care, or is it one-sided? Do they drain you of your energy but when you need them they disappear?’

One other point to remember is to desist from offering solutions unless they specifically ask for it. ‘At a conscious level the energy is to give up,’ says Urmila. ‘The mind is actually shut down to being receptive; so, it’s better not to say anything. They just want you to listen that’s all.’