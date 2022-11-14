Lakrids by Bulow has opened a new store at Mall of the Emirates. Located on the first floor, the Danish confectionery brand will welcome its second flagship store in Dubai.
Lakrids by Bulow is a one-of-a-kind gourmet experience that has over the years established a firm place in the region’s heart of sweet-tooth enthusiasts. The brand provides an elevated liquorice offering that is a true reflection of unparalleled Danish craftsmanship.
With the launch of the new boutique, Lakrids by Bulow enthusiasts will have the opportunity to indulge in the sensorial world of the Danish confectioner. Having the pure liquorice editions, the crowd-favourite chocolate coated flavours like B - Passionfruit and D - Salt & Caramel, as well as the perfect gift boxes Selection Box and Love Selection Box are just a small part of the offerings available for the brand’s loyal fan base. In addition to this, Lakrids by Bulow will also be introducing a special display that showcases how they make their exquisite chocolate coated liquorice to further celebrate this momentous occasion.
Sustainability is one of Lakrids by Bulow’s top priorities - each jar that holds chocolate covered treats are made from 100% recycled plastic. This initiative made the Danish gourmet liquorice house the first brand in the world to do so, showing their drive to continuously grow towards becoming even more environmentally friendly.
Lakrids by Bulow is also located at The Dubai Mall and available online on Deliveroo