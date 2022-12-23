Revier Dubai

Revier Dubai is offering guests the chance to make reservations for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve at Alphorn restaurant.

In addition to its cozy lobby and terraces with twinkling lights, Revier Dubai also features life-size gingerbread houses taking guests on a magical Swiss journey through a winter wonderland. On December 24 and 25, Alphorn Restaurant is offering a three-course set menu to celebrate Christmas featuring turkey-based dishes and more.

Price: Dh299 pp. Age 6 to 17: Dh79.

Call: 04-5747555 or email reservations.dubai@revierhotels.com

Image Credit: Supplied

Pierre’s TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Tuck into a perfectly-curated four-course menu designed by Chef Pierre Gagnaire while enjoying enchanting live music to celebrate the festive season with your loved ones and relish your favourite seasonal dinner.

Price: Dh550 per person on December 24.

Call: 04-701 1199

Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

The sleigh bells are starting to ring, and as families get ready for the festive season, Anise at InterContinental Dubai Festival City is all set to take guests on a culinary adventure on Christmas Eve. The festive buffet will be an indulgent treat across eight live cooking stations boasting an array of delicacies and the perfect ambiance

Price: Dh295 including non-alcoholic beverages; Dh100 per child aged 6-12.

Call: 04-701 1127/28, or e-mail reservation.dfc@ihg.com

Image Credit: Supplied

Certo, Radisson Blu Dubai Media City

This New Year’s Eve, celebrate and sample gastronomic delights, and feast on a great selection of festive food showcasing authentic Italian dishes from North to South, a 6-course Italian menu with free-flowing beverages and live music.

Price: Dh299 with soft drinks, Dh439 with house beverages, Dh499 with sparkling, from 8pm onwards on December 31, 2022,

Call: 04 366 9187

Image Credit: Supplied

Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City

What's a festive season without one of the most delicious dishes- turkey- on the table? Treat your guests to a succulent turkey, available for takeaway until January 5, 2023, side dishes included.

Price: starting from Dh545, (7-9 people).

Call: 04 249 4100

Image Credit: Supplied

Beefbar Dubai

Nestled in the heart of the Turtle Lagoon in Jumeirah Al Naseem, Beefbar Dubai is an iconic restaurant breaking traditional codes of luxury dining. Known for its eclectic mix of starters, mains, fine cuts of meats and a variety of beef, leaf, and reef options, Beefbar is the ideal location for the festive season. Expect the likes of rock corn, doner kebab, and calamari crunch to start. The signature filet-frites, ginger sea bass, and sumptuous beefy cordon bleu for sharing mains. End with Marbled Chocolate Bar.

Price: Beefbar’s festive packages start at Dh350 per person.

Call: 04-423 2238, for reservations.

Image Credit: Supplied

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Feel the joy of the day with loved ones. Treat them to a decadent Christmas Day brunch served with all the traditional trimmings, various dishes, and international cuisines to leave you with fond memories throughout the year. Santa will make special appearances at the Palm Kitchen over the festive season, so keep your eyes peeled for him.

Price: Dh649 Festive Christmas Buffet and House Beverage Package. Dh199 for kids below 12 years and complimentary below 6 years old, from 12.30 – 4 pm on December 25

Call: 04 275 4444

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sirocco, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City

Sirocco is ready to welcome guests decked to create a cosy winter Christmas setting reminiscent of traditional spirit this season. Get set to depart on a culinary journey, an excessive buffet offering international delicacies and a special guest with surprises for the little ones.

Price: Starts at Dh175 including nonalcoholic beverages, Dh75 per child aged 6-12, children below 6 complimentary

Call: 04-701 1127

Image Credit: Supplied

Vespa & Brasseire, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Enjoy Christmas Eve Brunch, vibrant tunes with the joyful company of Santa and indulge in culinary delights from across five dining venues in a lively evening atmosphere from 6 pm. On Christmas Day, the resort will celebrate the Islander’s Christmas Brunch, filled with Santa hats, cheery vibes and a festive twist on the iconic brunch spread.

Prices: On December 24 & 25, Hawaiian Package Dh245; Bahamas Package Dh299; Maldives Package Dh349.

Call: 07 203 0104

Image Credit: Supplied

Earth Terrace, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Ring in 2023 with the Masquerade-themed gala dinner featuring an array of live entertainment and specially curated meals before the countdown to the new year, all to be enjoyed amongst the panoramic views of the golf course.

Price: Dh955 for the beverage package; Dh 775 for the House beverage package; Dh445 for the soft beverage package and Dh215 for children aged 5 – 12 on December 31, from 7pm.

Call: 04 586 7795

Image Credit: Supplied

Cipriani Yas Island

Spoil yourself this holiday season and celebrate in high style with family and friends with a selection of flavorful dishes and a traditional festive Italian four-course menu cooked to perfection from December 23 – 25.

Indulge in mouth-watering entrees including, octopus carpaccio with olive oil and lemon; elegant mains including an indulgent pan roasted lamb rack with new potato and baby artichokes; and end on a sweet note with the classic Cipriani panettone with mascarpone sauce.

Call: 02 657 5400 for reservations

Image Credit: Supplied

Eunoia by Carine

Nestled in the Hyatt Centric Jumeirah at La Mer, French-Mediterranean Eunoia by Carine announces delectable festive menus by renowned award-winning Chef Izu Ani to accompany December’s festivities. The menus add acclaimed flavours to complement every bite and reflect the richness of the festive season. For Christmas Supper, from December 23 to 26, the restaurant will offer Christmas specials in addition to the standard a la carte menu. The signature festive items include a delectable selection of starters, main dishes including Roast turkey; and desserts. Groove to the tunes and sing along to the live DJ's renditions of festive classics on December 25.

Price: Christmas specials starting from Dh75.

Call: 04 302 1241 or email booknow@eunoiabycarine.ae for reservations

Image Credit: Supplied

Caviar Kaspia

This Parisian hotspot in Dubai is known for its opulence, a destination that stands out as a guarantor of incredible tradition and unforgettable stories. Have signature Kaspia dishes served at your table for a warm and intimate Christmas. Should you prefer to have your caviar delivered at your door, Caviar Kaspia makes your festive season special with delectable selection of caviars and signature dishes.

To place your order, and for a full extensive menu on offer, contact Caviar Kaspia on 04 2435633.

Image Credit: Supplied

CÉ LA VI DUBAI

Nestled near Burj Khalifa, guests can gear up for delectable dining and exceptional entertainment this season.

Christmas eve dinner: Discover a variety of culinary pleasures curated by Executive Chef Howard Ko. Sway to the energetic DJ beats, embrace the nocturnal ambience watching the twinkling lights of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa.

6:30 PM onwards; minimum spend of Dh500 per person .

Christmas Brunch: A winter holiday season with an added touch of sparkle awaits diners at this day party accompanied by international DJs playing magical tunes at Level 54. Savour a tender turkey with all the trimmings carefully handled to perfection. Conclude with a sensational collection of desserts.

12:30 PM – 4 PM

Price: Dh690

Call: 04 582 6111

Image Credit: Supplied

Copthorne Lakeview

Invite your friends and family for a Christmas Eve dinner buffet or Brunch, and enjoy the traditional favourites and live entertainment for the whole family. A cheerful celebration here will be filled with festive touches, and excitement, stacks of activities for the little ones, and magical surprises.

Price: Dh159 per person, including soft beverages; Dh79 per child, 7 to 12 years old, from 6 - 10pm on 24 December and 1:30 - 4pm on 25 December.

Call: 056 443 2560

Image Credit: Supplied

Paramount Hotel Dubai

Get ready to experience a Christmas production like no other. From a festive West Coast 4-course menu at Pacific Groove, a NYE Gala Dinner at The Stage, pool party at Malibu Deck Pool Bar & Lounge, Cabaret inspired live entertainment at Flashback Speakeasy to cozying up at the hotel’s private Screening Room watching classical Paramount Christmas movies.- get ready to feel fabulously festive at Paramount Hotel Dubai.

A sparkling experience complete with festive props, The Stage presents a contemporary Christmas Day brunch. With culinary elves at play, they have conceptualized seven stations of different cuisines including traditional roasts, American favorites, Asian delights, Middle Eastern essentials, and Italian dishes for every discerning palette. Treat yourself with live entertainment and unwind with a lavish yet laid back brunch with all the trimmings to match!

Time: 1PM - 4PM

Price: From Dh375; Kids Dh185

Contact: Email: resturants@paramounthotelsdubai.com; WhatsApp +971 55 180 7559

Aquario, The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah

Ring in the New Year in style with a sumptuous six-course gala dinner served at your table, while enjoying the picturesque atmosphere overlooking the beach, while indulging in festive entertainment and free-flowing premium beverages to complement some of the exquisite dishes. From 7.45pm onwards on December 31.

Call: 06 504 4888

The Restaurant, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

Go beyond the traditional for festive celebrations, soak up the seasonal spirit with lively tunes, and explore the unique flavours of diverse Arabic and international buffets. Little ones will receive a present of handcrafted, Christmas-themed cookies.

Price: Dh260 net per person; complimentary dinners for children below the age of six and 50 per cent off for children between the age of six and 12 years. From 6:30 - 11 pm on December 24 2022.