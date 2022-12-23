Revier Dubai
Revier Dubai is offering guests the chance to make reservations for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve at Alphorn restaurant.
In addition to its cozy lobby and terraces with twinkling lights, Revier Dubai also features life-size gingerbread houses taking guests on a magical Swiss journey through a winter wonderland. On December 24 and 25, Alphorn Restaurant is offering a three-course set menu to celebrate Christmas featuring turkey-based dishes and more.
Price: Dh299 pp. Age 6 to 17: Dh79.
Call: 04-5747555 or email reservations.dubai@revierhotels.com
Pierre’s TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City
Tuck into a perfectly-curated four-course menu designed by Chef Pierre Gagnaire while enjoying enchanting live music to celebrate the festive season with your loved ones and relish your favourite seasonal dinner.
Price: Dh550 per person on December 24.
Call: 04-701 1199
Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City
The sleigh bells are starting to ring, and as families get ready for the festive season, Anise at InterContinental Dubai Festival City is all set to take guests on a culinary adventure on Christmas Eve. The festive buffet will be an indulgent treat across eight live cooking stations boasting an array of delicacies and the perfect ambiance
Price: Dh295 including non-alcoholic beverages; Dh100 per child aged 6-12.
Call: 04-701 1127/28, or e-mail reservation.dfc@ihg.com
Certo, Radisson Blu Dubai Media City
This New Year’s Eve, celebrate and sample gastronomic delights, and feast on a great selection of festive food showcasing authentic Italian dishes from North to South, a 6-course Italian menu with free-flowing beverages and live music.
Price: Dh299 with soft drinks, Dh439 with house beverages, Dh499 with sparkling, from 8pm onwards on December 31, 2022,
Call: 04 366 9187
Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City
What's a festive season without one of the most delicious dishes- turkey- on the table? Treat your guests to a succulent turkey, available for takeaway until January 5, 2023, side dishes included.
Price: starting from Dh545, (7-9 people).
Call: 04 249 4100
Beefbar Dubai
Nestled in the heart of the Turtle Lagoon in Jumeirah Al Naseem, Beefbar Dubai is an iconic restaurant breaking traditional codes of luxury dining. Known for its eclectic mix of starters, mains, fine cuts of meats and a variety of beef, leaf, and reef options, Beefbar is the ideal location for the festive season. Expect the likes of rock corn, doner kebab, and calamari crunch to start. The signature filet-frites, ginger sea bass, and sumptuous beefy cordon bleu for sharing mains. End with Marbled Chocolate Bar.
Price: Beefbar’s festive packages start at Dh350 per person.
Call: 04-423 2238, for reservations.
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai
Feel the joy of the day with loved ones. Treat them to a decadent Christmas Day brunch served with all the traditional trimmings, various dishes, and international cuisines to leave you with fond memories throughout the year. Santa will make special appearances at the Palm Kitchen over the festive season, so keep your eyes peeled for him.
Price: Dh649 Festive Christmas Buffet and House Beverage Package. Dh199 for kids below 12 years and complimentary below 6 years old, from 12.30 – 4 pm on December 25
Call: 04 275 4444
Sirocco, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City
Sirocco is ready to welcome guests decked to create a cosy winter Christmas setting reminiscent of traditional spirit this season. Get set to depart on a culinary journey, an excessive buffet offering international delicacies and a special guest with surprises for the little ones.
Price: Starts at Dh175 including nonalcoholic beverages, Dh75 per child aged 6-12, children below 6 complimentary
Call: 04-701 1127
Vespa & Brasseire, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island
Enjoy Christmas Eve Brunch, vibrant tunes with the joyful company of Santa and indulge in culinary delights from across five dining venues in a lively evening atmosphere from 6 pm. On Christmas Day, the resort will celebrate the Islander’s Christmas Brunch, filled with Santa hats, cheery vibes and a festive twist on the iconic brunch spread.
Prices: On December 24 & 25, Hawaiian Package Dh245; Bahamas Package Dh299; Maldives Package Dh349.
Call: 07 203 0104
Earth Terrace, Jumeirah Golf Estates
Ring in 2023 with the Masquerade-themed gala dinner featuring an array of live entertainment and specially curated meals before the countdown to the new year, all to be enjoyed amongst the panoramic views of the golf course.
Price: Dh955 for the beverage package; Dh 775 for the House beverage package; Dh445 for the soft beverage package and Dh215 for children aged 5 – 12 on December 31, from 7pm.
Call: 04 586 7795
Cipriani Yas Island
Spoil yourself this holiday season and celebrate in high style with family and friends with a selection of flavorful dishes and a traditional festive Italian four-course menu cooked to perfection from December 23 – 25.
Indulge in mouth-watering entrees including, octopus carpaccio with olive oil and lemon; elegant mains including an indulgent pan roasted lamb rack with new potato and baby artichokes; and end on a sweet note with the classic Cipriani panettone with mascarpone sauce.
Call: 02 657 5400 for reservations
Eunoia by Carine
Nestled in the Hyatt Centric Jumeirah at La Mer, French-Mediterranean Eunoia by Carine announces delectable festive menus by renowned award-winning Chef Izu Ani to accompany December’s festivities. The menus add acclaimed flavours to complement every bite and reflect the richness of the festive season. For Christmas Supper, from December 23 to 26, the restaurant will offer Christmas specials in addition to the standard a la carte menu. The signature festive items include a delectable selection of starters, main dishes including Roast turkey; and desserts. Groove to the tunes and sing along to the live DJ's renditions of festive classics on December 25.
Price: Christmas specials starting from Dh75.
Call: 04 302 1241 or email booknow@eunoiabycarine.ae for reservations
Caviar Kaspia
This Parisian hotspot in Dubai is known for its opulence, a destination that stands out as a guarantor of incredible tradition and unforgettable stories. Have signature Kaspia dishes served at your table for a warm and intimate Christmas. Should you prefer to have your caviar delivered at your door, Caviar Kaspia makes your festive season special with delectable selection of caviars and signature dishes.
To place your order, and for a full extensive menu on offer, contact Caviar Kaspia on 04 2435633.
CÉ LA VI DUBAI
Nestled near Burj Khalifa, guests can gear up for delectable dining and exceptional entertainment this season.
Christmas eve dinner: Discover a variety of culinary pleasures curated by Executive Chef Howard Ko. Sway to the energetic DJ beats, embrace the nocturnal ambience watching the twinkling lights of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa.
6:30 PM onwards; minimum spend of Dh500 per person .
Christmas Brunch: A winter holiday season with an added touch of sparkle awaits diners at this day party accompanied by international DJs playing magical tunes at Level 54. Savour a tender turkey with all the trimmings carefully handled to perfection. Conclude with a sensational collection of desserts.
12:30 PM – 4 PM
Price: Dh690
Call: 04 582 6111
Copthorne Lakeview
Invite your friends and family for a Christmas Eve dinner buffet or Brunch, and enjoy the traditional favourites and live entertainment for the whole family. A cheerful celebration here will be filled with festive touches, and excitement, stacks of activities for the little ones, and magical surprises.
Price: Dh159 per person, including soft beverages; Dh79 per child, 7 to 12 years old, from 6 - 10pm on 24 December and 1:30 - 4pm on 25 December.
Call: 056 443 2560
Paramount Hotel Dubai
Get ready to experience a Christmas production like no other. From a festive West Coast 4-course menu at Pacific Groove, a NYE Gala Dinner at The Stage, pool party at Malibu Deck Pool Bar & Lounge, Cabaret inspired live entertainment at Flashback Speakeasy to cozying up at the hotel’s private Screening Room watching classical Paramount Christmas movies.- get ready to feel fabulously festive at Paramount Hotel Dubai.
A sparkling experience complete with festive props, The Stage presents a contemporary Christmas Day brunch. With culinary elves at play, they have conceptualized seven stations of different cuisines including traditional roasts, American favorites, Asian delights, Middle Eastern essentials, and Italian dishes for every discerning palette. Treat yourself with live entertainment and unwind with a lavish yet laid back brunch with all the trimmings to match!
Time: 1PM - 4PM
Price: From Dh375; Kids Dh185
Contact: Email: resturants@paramounthotelsdubai.com; WhatsApp +971 55 180 7559
Aquario, The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah
Ring in the New Year in style with a sumptuous six-course gala dinner served at your table, while enjoying the picturesque atmosphere overlooking the beach, while indulging in festive entertainment and free-flowing premium beverages to complement some of the exquisite dishes. From 7.45pm onwards on December 31.
Call: 06 504 4888
The Restaurant, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah
Go beyond the traditional for festive celebrations, soak up the seasonal spirit with lively tunes, and explore the unique flavours of diverse Arabic and international buffets. Little ones will receive a present of handcrafted, Christmas-themed cookies.
Price: Dh260 net per person; complimentary dinners for children below the age of six and 50 per cent off for children between the age of six and 12 years. From 6:30 - 11 pm on December 24 2022.
Call: 06-502 5555