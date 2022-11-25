Splash Fashions

Everything is on sale at Splash Fashions. Whether you are looking for casual wear, coat, jacket, t-shirt, shirts, dress, pants or accessories, grab the best deals with the sale on until December 4. There are some great winter wear too, so you can stock up on those too.

Nine West

Select your choice and style of shoes, boots, heels, handbags, and accessories. Shop this super weekend and get a flat 40 per cent off. The offers are on in all stores in Dubai except outlet stores from Novembre 25-27, 2022

CCC

With a super sale offering a flat 40 per cent off on all items, head on to CCC to pick your preferred shoes and bags at attractive prices. The offer runs in all stores across the regions except outlet stores until November 27, 2022.

Skechers

With a flat 40 per cent off on select styles until November 27, 2022, grab your type of comfort shoes - stylish boots, lace-up shoes, slip-ons, and more. Offer across Skechers stores in Dubai (except Outlet stores.)

Rituals

Head to Rituals to pick your favourite body care products, beauty essentials and home fragrances, and avail flat 25 per cent off on select styles.

Aeropostale

It’s the best time to enhance your casual wear collection and accessories from Aeropostale, which offers a flat 50 per cent off on everything. So rush.

Nadine Merabi

Get a wardrobe refresh from Nadine Merabi online, offering 25 per cent sitewide (excluding outlet store) with the code TAKE25, until November 28.

Danube Home

Revamp your home furniture and accent accessories with a great selection at Danube Home. Exciting bargain offers are on. The Mad Red sale until November 30 offers discounts of up to 90 per cent, with products starting from Dh1 and daily flash deals on over 10,000-plus products.

Amazon

Prepare your shopping list, be it electronics, fashion, sports, beauty, kitchen, home, and more, and avail great deals of up to 70 per cent with Amazon.ae’s White Friday sale, running until November 28. Shoppers can enjoy extra savings through 0% instalment plans and instant bank discounts with any Mastercard plus Emirates Islamic, and HSBC cards.