Gayatri Vazirani of The Arab Crab

Experiment is key these days and women are fearless, says Gayatri Vazirani of The Arab Crab who is known for her breezy, easy-to-wear clothing that has the right amount of festive bling. “This season sees boho chic making its way into every fashionista’s festive wardrobe. From fusion wear to co-ords and dressy jumpsuits, you’ll see women push boundaries like never before.”

While offering style tips for the season, Gayatri suggests ready-to-wear saris paired with a jazzy tube blouse or a strappy top. “Add a statement belt for extra oomph,” Women need not shy away from bling. “Outfits with sequins, crystals and embellishments are perfect for Diwali. A comfortable pair of heels and stunning chaandbalis will complete the look.”

Dimple Shroff of Label D

Image Credit: Supplied

In a short chat about festive wear for Diwali and the festive season beyond, Dimple Shroff says, “This year, easy-drape saris, kaftans and the flowy shararas are in.” Apart from the loose silhouette, Dimple says vibrant colours and sophisticated prints are in vogue too and her collection for this season is an example. “For discerning clients who are willing to experiment, I have launched two collections - Giselle which is a beautiful blend of bold colours and floral prints, and my favourite New York City edit which is an ode to the great city’s iconic characteristics.’’

Sounia Gohil

Image Credit: Supplied

Designer Sounia Gohil is globally known for giving Indian ethnic wear a western structure, thereby creating outfits that have an international appeal. For Diwali this year, the designer says the top trends are flared pants like shararas, and draped saris with pants. “Vibrant, rich colours such as fuschia and shades of purple are not only attractive but are very festive too and hence should be included in the festive wardrobe,” says Sounia. Talking about her latest Diwali collection, Sounia says she has teamed colourful mandala-print skirts with corsets and bralets. In keeping with the latest trends, she has also created printed drape saris paired with beautifully embellished bustiers and pants. Offering tips on how to shine at the Diwali soirees, Sounia suggests, “Oxidised or colourful jewellery are key, which means the outfits should not be heavily embellished.”

Preeti S Kapoor

Image Credit: Supplied

After having worked with a fashion brand for seven years, Preeti started her own label and has not looked back since. Talking about what is in vogue this festive season, the Delhi-based designer says it is all about versatility and bold colours such as fuschia, red and blue.

Preeti S Kapoor “To keep it youthful and fun, I suggest fusion wear for its ability to break boundaries.” Keeping this design philosophy in mind, Preeti’s latest collection is all about ghaghara and dhoti pants, draped saris and kaftans. “I have added traditional Gota embroidery for the right amount of bling,” says Preeti. And what’s the jewellery that every woman should have in her festive wardrobe this season? “Bangles... loads of them and flowers for hair.” she insists.

Nitya Bajaj

Image Credit: Supplied

Women, post Covid, have become more mindful of their spends and are celebrating each event tastefully, says designer Nitya Bajaj who is well known for her modern bridal and luxury wear. But that does not mean the glamour quotient needs to be compromised, she adds. “I see a lot of stunning sequins, elegant brocades and statement prints, this season.” Incorporating all these elements into her designs, Nitya’s festive collection is a mix of party co-ord sets, straight kurta suits, kaftans, gowns and lehengas. “This Diwali is all about signature pieces with subtle impact and, keeping that in view, I have introduced sequinned outfits with pearl,” she says. Sharing her style tips, Nitya says festive season does not mean we go overboard. “Whether it is our make-up, jewellery or our outfits, we need to keep it subtle and, more importantly, we must be conscious of our environment. Reuse. Relove. Rewear,” she stresses.