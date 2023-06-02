ZEENAT JAFFER

Thanks to recent Bollywood brides, especially Alia Bhatt who got married early last year, the ‘no make-up’ bridal look has captured the imagination of the masses, says Zeenat Jaffer, a well known makeup artist with years of experience. ‘Alia was the ultimate soft glam bride with a minimalistic makeup look. With subtle eyelids, nude lipstick, a hint of blush on the cheeks, light lashes and a comfortable hairdo, she managed to create a young and modern look that was enchanting as much as it was effortless,’ adds Zeenat.

Zeenat Jaffer And this ‘no makeup’ look has gathered traction since. ‘The past few years have seen a dramatic change in perception as far as bridal makeup is concerned. While earlier brides from the subcontinent loved to play with bold eye and lip colours, bride these days prefer fresh minimalist vibes and sleek hairdos,’ says Zeenat. What’s more, brides are also opting for brushed-up fluffy eyebrows and nude lips with a touch of pink and some gloss to achieve a younger, natural, glowing and understated look. ‘I think this soft, nude, and glossy/ glowing makeup is here to stay. Not only does it photograph well, it also looks stunning in person,’ she adds. ‘Blush draping or contouring with a blush is another bridal makeup trend that is topping the popularity charts this year,’ adds Zeenat.

If the wedding look is minimalistic, brides are not apprehensive to experiment with their makeup for their pre- and post-wedding functions. ‘For Sangeet/reception, one of the latest makeup trends is the use of embellishments, such as rhinestones, foil leaf flakes, glitter, and shimmering products on the eyes, face, and hair. This adds a touch of drama and when coupled with bold shades of neon eyeshadow and liner, it makes a statement.’

And what about the influence of Bollywood and social media? ‘Thanks to social media, brides these days are not only well informed about trends, but have begun to understand that cookie cutter approach does not work. They seek inspiration from the various digital platforms but want a look that is curated and bespoke and most importantly celebrates their unique personality,’ she explains.

Image Credit: Supplied

VANDANA MAKAR

Henna artist

Whether it is a North African bride or a Middle Eastern one or one from the Indian subcontinent, henna art has always been considered an integral part of her bridal look. But what has changed over the years are the designs and the material used, says Vandana Makar, a well known henna artist who has been in the business for several years.

‘Brides want their henna to be customized. Apart from traditional patterns, henna design these days reflect the couple’s favourite memories, skyline of a city that is close to their heart or even a message that matters most to them,’ she says. As far as the material used is concerned, Vandana says brides are looking for options to the regular henna.

Vandana Makar ‘From white adhesive paint to gold foil or even a blend of materials, brides are now ever willing to experiment and do not feel culturally bound.’

Talking about experimenting, Vandana says, brides are no longer merely adorning their feet and arms with henna but other parts of the body as well. ‘A case in point is the recent picture of a bride with intricate henna design on her back that went viral on Instagram,’ says Vandana.

In an effort to create bespoke experiences, Vandana says, henna artists are also asked to create motifs on glassware to ensure cohesiveness. ‘With couples wanting to have a say in the planning of their big day, they are incorporating all that matters to them.From special memories to their cultural influences, their ceremonies are reflective of all of that and more,’ Vandana adds and this trend is here to stay, she adds.

Image Credit: Supplied

MRINALINI CHANDRA

Fashion accessory designer

Traditionally an accessory tied at the wrist by the bride-to-be’s sisters and friends signifying their good wishes for her marital life to come, kaliras are integral to a Punjabi wedding or those from north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. Once the ceremony is over, the bride to be tries to drop a piece of the kalira on the head of one of the girls present at the ceremony to imply that she will be the next one to get married.

While kaliras conventionally were made of gold and were dome-shaped,they are now mostly customised as per the bride’s interests and preferences. From those made with pearls and multi-coloured beads in innumerable shapes to those made with flowers and other natural materials, kaliras are as varied as a bride’s imagination.

Mrinalini Chandra ‘I see a shift change in kalira design,’ says Mrinalini Chandra, a wedding fashion accessory designer who is the favourite of several celebrity brides, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mrinalini is known for her innovative designs that resonate with the modern bride. ‘Brides are looking for designs that are easy to wear and are contemporary.

‘For instance, Alia wanted her kaliras to include motifs such as etched clouds, waves, sunflowers, infinity symbol, butterflies and a trail of sparkling stars, everything precious to her. After we finalised the designs, we employed the services of renowned artists based in Lucknow and Jaipur who specialise in a traditional jewellery making technique called Chitai to handcraft each piece,’ says Mrinalini.

Bespoke fashion is here to stay, says Mrinalini as the young generation wants to be invested in the creative process of putting together their wedding. Whether it is their attire or the decor or innumerable other details that make a wedding, they want it all to reflect their personality and preferences and that to me is the big trend that is not going anywhere.’

ARUN BABLANI

Wedding planner, Vivaah Weddings

Renowned for creating unique experiences, Arun Bablani of Vivaah Weddings, a bespoke wedding planning and management company, says that in the aftermath of Covid, while many couples have become more keen on creating intimate experiences for their close set of friends and family, there are those who are giving lavish and opulence a new meaning. “I call it Revenge wedding,’ he says. ‘With more and more couples and their families using weddings to create unforgettable memories for their guests, the pent up wish for spectacle and drama is now finding fruition,’’ he explains.

Arun Bablani Technology too is playing a big part as couples are using virtual reality for interactive guest experiences, live-streaming ceremonies for remote attendees, and creating personalized wedding websites and apps for easy communication and coordination, he says.

As far as a destination wedding is concerned, a trend that was earlier popular among the wealthy, it has found its footing among those with not so deep pockets as well. ‘But what is different is that a luxurious hotel is no longer the preferred location. Instead couples are opting for historic castles, vineyards, art galleries, rooftops, botanical gardens, private estates and picturesque countryside locations.’

And that’s not all. Couples, he says, are keen to personalize their wedding by choosing themes that reflect their personalities, interests and beliefs. ‘From rustic and bohemian themes to modern and minimalist styles, it’s all about detail oriented designs that are insta-worthy too,’ he adds.

Talking of beliefs, Arun adds that more and more couples are conscious of their carbon footprint and are opting for sustainable weddings. ‘It is not just about reducing waste. Couples now not only want their menu to include food items that are made locally sourced and organic ingredients, but even décor elements at their wedding are of sustainable material.’

These trends, Arun believes are here to stay as couples not only wish for immersive and experiential events for their guests that are eco-friendly but want to include traditions and rituals from other cultures as well. ‘Weddings will increasingly embrace cultural fusion and inclusivity,’ he predicts.

Image Credit: Supplied

SARTHAK MAHENDRU

Choreographer

With social media defining our choices to a large extent, entertainment at weddings has also been deeply influenced by it, says Sarthak Mahendru, a wedding choreographer of repute. ‘One of the biggest trends that I’ve seen emerging over the last year, has been choosing songs and mixes that are trending online. They’re super fun to choreograph as a lot of people know or have seen the hook steps. Since people want their wedding dance to go viral online, they want to tailor choreographies accordingly,’ he explains.

Sarthak Mahendru This means Bollywood music, and Punjabi music specifically, are extremely popular, he adds. ‘But I also make it a point to see the trends on social media to know what people will expect from me in terms of new music and dance styles.’

Since destination weddings that happen over 3-4 days are also becoming very popular, keeping guests entertained between ceremonies has also become important.

‘From dance competitions at the sangeet ceremony to newly weds and their respective friends and families showcasing their dancing skills at the reception, weddings are no longer a set of rituals but a celebration and dance is an integral part of that celebration, he adds.

PRIYA JETHANI

Emcee

The fact that more and more weddings are employing emcees to ensure all the events happen without any glitch and the guests are kept engaged and entertained throughout, is in itself a big trend, says Priya Jethani, one of UAE’s top emcees who has been a host of several TV shows as well. ‘Since more and more weddings are happening at a destination and quite often extended families of the groom and the bride do not get an opportunity to meet before the wedding, it is an emcee’s job to break the ice between the families and ensure every one has a good time,’ she adds. More importantly, it is the emcee these days who sets the mood at the event creating the right kind of vibe,’ explains Priya.

So, what are the challenges she faces?

Priya Jethani ‘Sometimes the information I need does not come to me from the client proactively. And then even if I do my best to chase the families or the planner to provide me with the information, meetings, and zoom calls I need, I don’t get them in time and sometimes not at all. That creates a challenge to put on a show that I have envisioned and this can sometimes cause a few hiccups,’ she says.

Also, since a major chunk of her job involves managing a lot of people at the same time, things could on accasion go south. ‘You are dealing with children, middle aged and older audience and every person responds differently to what you say and do on the stage.

‘The challenge is to be able to gauge the pulse of the audience very quickly and accordingly improvise if needed to get the best response out of them. I’d like to say I have pretty much mastered this over the years.’

Eventually, the goal of an emcee is to create beautiful memories for all those who are present.

‘After all, weddings are a celebration of cultures, traditions and primarily of people.’

Image Credit: Supplied

SNEHAL PATEL

Wedding photographer

Say bye-bye to posed photographs, says Snehal Patel. ‘They might look good in a fashion magazine, not in a wedding album. Wedding photography is more candid and documentary style and there is no denying that this is the big trend as far as wedding photography is concerned,’ she says. And the reason this style has become very popular is that it captures the warmth and the emotion of the moment, making for memorable images, she explains.

And that is not the only trend in photography to have garnered popularity, points out Snehal. ‘Social media has raised expectations. Now couples want an exclusive save-the-date photoshoot or one at the proposal or engagement as well as a video which quite often become a part of their digital invites or a teaser post on their various handles,’ she says. These pictures need to be aesthetic as well as candid, and may or may not include more than just the couple. ‘Which means photographers need to be technologically savvy and have the soft skill to make their subjects comfortable, advising them on colours, angles and poses,’ Snehal adds.

RUTURAJ BHOSALE

Mixologist, The Wedding Bartenders

Travel, reality shows on the telly and social media... exposure to international flavours and ingredients is no longer restricted to the elite. ‘These days clients are well informed about taste and textures and are willing to experiment,’ says Ruturaj Bhosale who has been creating quite a stir in the F&B industry with his innovative recipes. ‘This not only gives us the freedom to experiment and push boundaries but compels us to learn more about latest equipement, techniques and flavour profiles,’ he adds. This continuous evolution, he says, is the big trend in the F&B industry.

Ruturaj Bhosale As far as specfic preferences are concerned, Ruturaj says fresh cordials, homemade syrups and infusions using various techniques like sous vide cooking are very popular.

Those who are health conscious are opting for low-calorie or zero sugar drinks, beverages made without artificial ingredients and made from fresh fruits. ‘Increasing number of people are going for spicy drinks as well,’ he says.

Image Credit: Supplied

RENU MANJUNATH

Destination jewellery, RM Jewels

Destination weddings and the sky-rocketing price of jewellery made with precious stones and metal both have propelled the popularity of statement jewellery, says Renu, founder of RM Jewels, a brand that excels in exquisite artificial jewellery. ‘Carrying expensive jewellery to a destination can be quite troublesome as it would mean getting custom clearance, insurance expenses et al. Add to that the fact that most often these jewellery items are so expensive that a bride is unable to afford more than a few pieces. As opposed to that, statement jewellery is less expensive and offers a wide variety in terms of styles making it a preferred choice for brides,’ explains Renu.

Renu Manjunath As far as trends are concerned, Renu says sustainability and functionality with an option to refurbish and reuse is in trend with the young generation. ‘Brides want jewellery pieces they can wear much after their wedding. So they are investing in jewellery made with coloured gemstones and diamonds that can be worn to work or on a festive occasion. ‘In order to make a bold statement at their wedding, brides are opting for layering – necklaces of varied lengths in a medley of metal, multiple bangles or bracelets, finger rings, etc. – is very popular,’ says Renu.