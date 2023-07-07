World Chocolate Day: 9 dessert deals for chocolate lovers to try out in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Chocolate lovers from across the globe have an excuse to indulge in their favourite desserts as it’s World Chocolate Day on July 7. Whether you love rich, dark chocolate, smooth, milk chocolate, or sweet and creamy, white chocolate – Gulf News has dessert deals for you across the UAE.

Ladurée is inviting guests to try out their profiterole chocolate, consisting of delicate choux pastry filled with chocolate chantilly, accompanied by a scoop of velvety vanilla ice cream and drizzled with hot chocolate sauce. Available all day on July 9.

Indian restaurant in Dubai and Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand recognition recipient, Aamara, has introduced an opera chocolate tart. Curated by chef Malik Basha, this dessert has a chocolate brownie and almond mousse nestled within a tart shell and topped with coffee ice cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder. The dessert is available on July 7.

try out the chocolate tart at Aamara. Image Credit: Supplied

Pincode by Kunal Kapur announced a ‘sugar free chocolate delight’ dessert for World Chocolate Day. Diners can head to Dubai Hills Mall on July 7 to enjoy the sugar free ‘chocolava’ cake that's topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Pan-Asian restaurant, China Bistro has two chocolate desserts to try on the occasion – the sizzling brownie with a vanilla ice cream scoop with a sprinkle of assorted nuts and hot chocolate rolls - crispy and chocolatey delicious cigar rolls served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

China Bistro has two chocolate desserts to try on World Chocolate Day. Image Credit: Supplied

Yoko Sizzlers is offering a chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, nuts and served on a hot sizzling plate.

To celebrate World Chocolate Day, Yummy Dosa has an offer. On Friday, July 7, when you buy any one dish or dosa from their menu, you will get a 50 per cent discount on their chocolate dosa. This offer is valid for one chocolate dosa per table. It is available at their Dubai and Sharjah outlets.

Try out the chocolate dosa offer at Yummy Dosa. Image Credit: Supplied

Located in Anantara Downtown Dubai and The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi, Punjab Grill is treating every table of four with a complimentary chocolate decadent cake on July 7.

On World Chocolate Day, Okku, a Japanese restaurant and lounge on the Palm Jumeirah, is inviting guests to try out their chocolate fondants, made with high-grade dark and white chocolate, and accompanied by their homemade Tahitian vanilla and dark chocolate ice creams. They also have a truffle chocolate Sacher cake, featuring kumquat marmalade, coffee caramel topped with truffle ice cream.

Okku is inviting guests to try out their chocolate fondants. Image Credit: Supplied

Chocolate lovers can enjoy the ‘African Powerhouse’ dessert at 3Fils and Brix Desserts – using a single origin dark chocolate from Ghana. They have the option to get a slice or the whole cake for guests.