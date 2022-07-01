Video guide to baking the perfect sourdough bread from Michelin-recognised Dubai restaurant

Basic sourdough starter recipe

100 gms all-purpose flour or bread flour

100 gms of freshly squeezed orange juice or filtered water

Stone ground soft wheat sourdough

290 gms filtered water

405 gms organic high protein bread flour

45 gms organic whole wheat flour

96 gms active sourdough starter

15 gms warm filtered water

9.5 gms coarse grain sea salt

Method

To make the starter, combine water or orange juice and all-purpose flour. Mix them well and transfer into a clean and empty jar, making sure there is enough room in the jar for the dough to rise. This process should take 7 days. You will need to feed the dough every day. Just add a few drops of warm water and mix well and close the jar. Repeat for 7 days or until the starter rises to fill the jar.

Step 1

Gently mix the water, bread flour, wheat flour and sourdough starter together in a mixing bowl or stand mixer until just combined. It should look like a rough dough, however, there should not be any streaks of dry flour.

Step 2

­Cover the bowl with cheesecloth and allow to rest for 1 hour.

Step 3

While the dough is resting, mix the salt in the warm water and set it aside.

Step 4

After the dough is rested, pour the salt water over the dough and mix the dough on a low speed until all the water is absorbed. This will take approximately 4 minutes if done by a mixer or 9 minutes if done by hand.

Step 5

Pour out the dough into a large container, cover lightly with a cheesecloth or a loose lid and allow to rest for 30 minutes.

Step 6

With damp hands, perform the first set of stretches and fold the dough. The stretch and fold can be done by pulling the middle of the dough as high as possible and folding it over the remaining dough in the container. Turn the container 180 degrees to the right and repeat. Turn the container 90 degrees to the right, and repeat. All four sides should be done.

If the dough starts to stick to your hands, dampen with a little more water.

Step 7

Cover lightly with cheesecloth or a loose lid and allow to rest for 30 minutes.

Step 8

Repeat Step 6 and Step 7 two more times. By the time the third stretch and fold is being performed, the dough should be less sticky and much easier to handle. It should also have slightly risen and proofed with some air bubbles.

Step 9

Flip the container of dough out onto a clean surface. The dough should naturally pull away from the container.

Step 10

Use a metal bench scraper to pre-shape the dough. Tuck the scraper onto one side of the dough, push gently into the dough while turning the scraper towards the top of the dough. Keep repeating this motion until the dough has a tight and smooth surface on top.

Step 11

Allow the dough to rest, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 12

The top of the dough should dry out slightly and be easier to handle for the final shaping. Flip the dough upside down, gently stretch out from the sides into a rough square shape.

Step 13

Fold one third of the dough onto itself, then fold the other one third of the dough on top until a rectangle is achieved. Lift up one side of the dough and gently roll and press it onto itself until the end. Pinch the edges together to seal.

Step 14

Generously flour a proofing basket. Flip the shaped dough into the floured basket with the seam side facing up. Pinch to seal the seams.

Step 15

Allow the dough to rest, uncovered, for 20 minutes.

Step 16

Place the basket in the refrigerator at 3℃ overnight.

Step 17

Preheat the oven and dutch oven at 235℃ for 1 hour before baking.

Step 18

Place a piece of baking paper over the dough, and flip it onto a clean surface.

Step 19

Using a sharp blade, score the dough in a firm but swift motion down the middle of the sourdough bread.

Step 20

With oven gloves, remove the dutch oven, and carefully place the dough inside, with the baking paper. Place 3 to 4 ice cubes around the dough, quickly cover the dutch oven and place it back into the oven.

Step 21

Bake for 20 minutes covered.

Step 22

Remove the lid of the dutch oven and allow to bake for another 20 to 30 minutes.

Step 23

Check the internal temperature of the sourdough bread by sticking a thermometer into the core, which should read 97℃.

Step 24

Allow the bread to cool for 2 hours before slicing.

Step 25

Store in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days.

Recipe courtesy: Sheerinn Ghaffar, Executive Pastry Chef at Teible Restaurant. She has worked with Michelin-starred Chef Massimo Bottura and thus embraces seasonal and local ingredients to captivate the taste buds in a unique way.