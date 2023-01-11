Tofu, crunchy cauliflower and more: Celebrate veganuary with these recipes
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Tofu, crunchy cauliflower and more: Celebrate veganuary with these recipes

Garlic butter, spicy tofu and vegetable pancakes, try out a vegan diet this January

Vegan recipes
Try out a vegan diet this January with these recipes Image Credit: Pexels

While weightloss goals and saving more money might be the top New Year's resolutions for many, there are also a group of people that decide to give a vegan lifestyle a try for a month. 

Veganuary is a month-long challenge where you eat only plant-based foods and exclude using animal-based products in January.

Food by Gulf News has made it easy for you to eat meat and dairy-free with recipes that are big on flavour.

Vegan garlic butter

Garlic butter
Garlic bread made with vegan garlic butter Image Credit: Supplied

Vegan vegetable pancakes

Vegan vegetable pancakes
Vegan vegetable pancakes Image Credit: Supplied

Pepper and chili tofu stir-fry

Chilli tofu
Chilli tofu Image Credit: Supplied

Crunchy cauliflower popcorn

Vegan crunchy cauliflower
Vegan crunchy cauliflower Image Credit: Shutterstock

Do you lead a vegan lifestyle? Do you have recipes to share with us? Email us on food@gulfnews.com

More From Food

SHI has a new menu for Chinese New Year

UAE: New menus, brunches and restaurants

Picture of illustrative purposes

Baking: How to pick perfect eggs

20230901 noma

World's best restaurant Noma announces 2024 closure

Saddle’s Winter Nights campaign is now live

Restaurant openings, new menus in the UAE

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.