The ultimate list for brunch lovers: 17 food spots to try in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Whether you want to start the weekend early with a Friday brunch or make use of your day off on Saturdays and Sundays, Gulf News has all the brunches you need to try out as the weather gets cooler. From Italian and Brazilian to Japanese and Indian cuisine, the list has something for everyone’s taste.

Lucia’s, at the Address Sky View, is offering the ‘Caprese Brunch’. Taking place every Saturday from 1.30 until 5pm, guests can expect starters such as burrata, and fritto calamari. Mains include lasagna alla bolognese di wagyu, risotto ai frutti di mare and more. Dessert offers tiramisu, capri lemon tart, and more. Guests will also get to enjoy live music.

Try out Thiptara’s weekend brunch with Thai cuisine in Palace Downtown, Dubai. Guests can expect an array of salads, appetisers, main courses such as Bangkok-style seafood and desserts. The brunch takes place every Saturday, from 12:30 to 3:30pm.

Try out Thiptara’s weekend brunch with Thai cuisine and more deals to indulge in... Image Credit: Supplied

Garage restaurant at the W in Abu Dhabi is hosting their ‘Big Brunch’. Guests can enjoy Sicilian, Arabic and Asian dishes as well as beverages along with music. The brunch takes place every Saturday from 1 to 4pm.

You could also head to The Eloquent Elephant ‘Saturday brunch’ at Taj Dubai between 1 to 4pm. Guests can expect British dishes such as pie-n-mash and fish-n-chips. For dessert, sticky toffee pudding or baked s’mores brownie.

Japanese restaurant Roka announced that their brunch will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, from 12 noon to 3:30pm.

Paradiso Abu Dhabi, located in Yas Island, is hosting a brunch every Sunday from 1 to 5pm for Italian food lovers, guests can enjoy traditional Italian dishes and beverages.

Paradiso Abu Dhabi is offering a brunch with Italian flavours... Image Credit: Supplied

Experience the Saturday brunch at Carnival by Trèsind in DIFC, Dubai. Guests can try starters like pumpkin bao and brisket lettuce wrap, followed by main courses such as tandoori burrata and tikka masala. The brunch also offers a dance floor and live DJ entertainment. Brunch is served from 12 noon to 4:30pm.

Try out the weekend brunch at Punjab Grill, which indulges kebabs, tikkas, and chaats, such as the malai chicken tikka and avocado papdi chaat. The brunch is available on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Antika Dubai, in DIFC, has a Saturday brunch to offer. Guests can expect Levantine dishes such as the nayyeh tray (minced raw, seasoned meat), makanek (spiced sausage), potato harra (spicy potato), rass asfour pesto (meat with basil sauce) as well as grilled chicken, ribeye steak and kunnafa. There will be live entertainment including a DJ, dancers and singers. The brunch takes place every Saturday, from 2 to 6pm.

At Toro Toro’s Saturday evening brunch, guests can enjoy dishes with flavours from Peru to Mexico, such as lomo saltado, a combination of beef tenderloin, sautéed onions, crispy potatoes, creamy rice and Peruvian spices, chicken tacos, passionfruit cheesecake and more. The brunch takes place from 1pm to 4pm.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki is hosting their ‘The Buranchi Brunch’ at the Dubai Hills location every Saturday and Sunday. The brunch features some of the most popular dishes on the menu, such as seabass with yuzu soy, salmon with negi miso and more. Guests can also enjoy fresh sashimi, nigari and maki rolls, chicken gyoza, drinks and more. The brunch takes place starting from 12pm on Saturdays and it starts from 6pm on Sundays.

Try out the brunch at Reif Kushiyaki with sashimi, maki rolls and more.

Italian restaurant and pizzeria Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates, has a brunch to try. Guests can enjoy appetisers such as burrata, golden-fried fritti, cured meats, oysters, salads and quiche. They also have a selection of pizzas, pasta and dessert. The brunch takes place every Sunday, 1 to 4pm.

Hotel Cartagena hosts a brunch every Saturday from 1 to 4pm. Diners can expect a three-course meal with dishes such as baby gem and avocado salad, and mushroom truffle empanada, Jamaican jerk chicken, and kimchi quinoa chaufa, and more.

Habtoor Grand Resort’s Al Manara Beach Bar in Dubai Marina has a new brunch for guests to try. Available every Saturday from 9am to 4.30pm, the brunch includes coffee, mains, sides, desserts and more.

Try out the buffet-style brunch with live entertainment at The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views, Dubai. It takes place every Saturday from 6.30 to 11pm.

Combining Lebanese and Brazilian cuisine, Li' Brasil is serving an evening brunch every Saturday from 5 to 8pm.

Michelin-starred Akira Back has food offers to try. Image Credit: Supplied

Akira Back is hosting a brunch every Saturday, from 1 to 4:30pm. Guests can expect Japanese and Korean flavours, and beverages.