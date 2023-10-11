Taste of Abu Dhabi tickets are now on sale

Abu Dhabi: Food festival Taste of Abu Dhabi has announced Kibsons as its official Title Partner. The event is set to take place from November 10 to 12, 2023, at Gateway Park South on Yas Island, in the Capital. Attendees can expect a unique culinary experience featuring 15 of the city's best restaurants, all in one place.

According to an official press release, Kibsons will be providing some the chefs attending, including Marco Pierre White, John Torode and Jose Pizarro, with all ingredients for their exclusive cooking workshops at Taste of Abu Dhabi.

They will also host workshops at the Kibsons Cook School for the festival weekend. The price for which is included in all the ticket packages.

Guests can follow along with the professionally led demos at their cook stations and, at the end, savour their creations. The Kibsons Cook School will provide recipe cards so guests can take the recipe with them to recreate at home.

Registration is on a first-come-first-served basis before each session. Guests are encouraged to keep an eye out for the final schedule of workshops to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Halima Jumani, Director of Operations for Kibsons, said: "We are delighted to be headline sponsors for Taste Abu Dhabi. We are proud to bring our brand out into a community setting…."

The star-studded line-up of pro chefs demonstrating at Taste Abu Dhabi in partnership with Kibsons promises an action-packed weekend, with the following names announced so far:

Marco Pierre White

John Torode

Lisa Faulkner

Jose Pizarro

Hattem Mattar

Aysha Alobeidli

Ritu Dalmia

Jenny Morris

Shelina Permalloo

Tarek Ibrahim

Scott Valentine

Global presence

Taste Festivals is a global culinary platform with various festivals in cities across Europe, South America and the Middle East. Featuring delicious food prepared by the world’s most excellent restaurants, globally renowned chefs, masterclasses, markets and entertainment, Taste is a worldwide leader in culinary-driven experiences.

Unique recipes

Taste of Abu Dhabi organisers have also just released a sneak peek at the Taste Exclusive Dishes from participating restaurants. These unique dishes are designed just for the event, so guests won’t want to miss out on these gastronomical treats.

The first five Taste Exclusive Dishes announced so far:

1. BB Social – Wagyu Cheese Katsu

2. La Carnita – Pollo Frito Tacos

3. Marco’s Italian - Ravioli di Vitello

4. Oak Room – Short Rib Bao Bun

5. Dai Pai Dong- Wok Fried Chicken/Veg Noodles

Stay tuned for more announcements on Abu Dhabi’s biggest food, drinks and music celebration.

Tickets for Taste of Abu Dhabi are now on sale at Platinumlist.net.

Packages:

General Admission

Includes: One day entry to the event and exclusive Taste workshops.

Taster Package

Includes: One day entry to the event, two food vouchers, two drinks vouchers, and exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

VIP Package

Includes: One day entry to the event, three food vouchers, three drinks vouchers, access to the Taste VIP Lounge, and exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

Sunday Brunch Package

Includes: One day entry to the event, five food vouchers, five drinks vouchers, and exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

Ticket prices:

General Admission: AED 75

Taster Package: AED 180

VIP Package: AED 280