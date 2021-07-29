Step-by-step guide to making Aysh Mohammar Ma Rubyan Mashwi or classic Emirati rice
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Step-by-step guide to making Aysh Mohammar Ma Rubyan Mashwi or classic Emirati rice

Rice made with date syrup, spices, and malleh or fermented fish, and shrimps

Video Credit:
Also in this package

This rice recipe has three components that need to be cooked separately to finally come together. They are the rice, malleh and shrimps. Here is the list of ingredients of all three components with a guide to making this seafood Emirati rice, at home.

Ingredients

  • 400 gms basmati rice
  • 4 pods cardamom
  • 2 tbsp clarified butter or ghee
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 4 tbsp date syrup
  • 6 cloves
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 2 tbsp sugar (optional)
  • 2 tsp Bzar (Emirati spice mix)
  • 50 gms roasted pine nuts
  • 100 gms malleh (Fermented dried fish)
  • 150 gms tomatoes
  • 50 gms ginger
  • 250 gms red onion
  • 20 gms turmeric
  • 70 gms garlic
  • 2 to 3 green chillies
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 10 pieces shrimp
  • 10 gms turmeric
  • 5 gms black pepper
  • 10 gms cumin powder
  • 5 gms dill leaves
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 lemon
Photo gallery
Ingredients for Aysh Mohammar Ma Rubyan Mashwi
Ingredients (clockwise): Bay leaves, bzar, roasted pine nuts, sugar, cloves, cinnamon stick, cardamom, date syrup, basmati rice, ghee
Ingredients to prepare prawns
Ingredients to prepare shrimps (clockwise): Garlic, salt, turmeric, dill leaves, cumin powder, lemon, shrimps
Ingredients
Ingredients Clockwise: Turmeric, malleh, cardamom powder, ginger julienne, chopped tomatoes, green chillies, garlic, vegetable oil, chopped onions Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 1: In a pre-heated cooking pot, add ghee or clarified butter. Allow the ghee to melt then add 5 to 6 cloves, 2 cinnamon sticks, few cardamom, 3 bay leaves and rice. Mix it well.

Ingredients
Add cloves, cinnanmon stick and bay leaves Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Note: Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes. This accelerates the absorption of water into rice and allows for a faster cook time.

Step 2: Add bzar spice and date syrup to the rice along with hot water.

Photo gallery
Adding rice
Add pre-soaked rice into the pot
Mix them well
Mix the spices and rice well
Add date syrup
Add date syrup to the rice and mix well

Step 3: The water should begin to boil in a few seconds. After a boil, reduce the flame and cover the pot with a lid. Let the rice cook on a low flame while you prepare malleh and prawns.

Add water
Add water to the rice and bring it to a boil Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Preparing and cooking Malleh: 

Malleh
Dried fermented fish - Malleh Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 4: Since malleh is dried and fermented, you need to remove the excess salt by washing it with water atleast three to four times. Then add it to boiling water and cook for 30 minutes.

Step 5: In a heated pan, add clarified butter or ghee and let it melt. Then add garlic and sauté until it starts turning slightly brown in colour.

Add garlic
Add garlic into the pan and sauté Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 6: Next, add onions and sauté until it begins turning golden. There is no salt added in this step because the malleh is salty by itself.

Add onion
Add onion and sauté until the colour changes slightly golden Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 7: Add turmeric, bzar and cardamom powder to the sautéd onions and give it a good mix. Then add chopped tomatoes and whole green chillies.

Photo gallery
Add turmeric
Add turmeric powder to add some colour
Add bzar spice powder
Add bzar spice powder and mix it well
Mix the spices
Mix onion and spices well
Add tomatoes
Add chopped tomatoes and mix them well

Note:You can skip adding chillies if you do no want it to be spicy. Adding whole green chilly does not make the dish spicy but the heat absorbs its flavour well. Later, you can remove the green chillies as well.

Marinate shrimps

Marinate Shrimps
Marinate Shrimps Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 8: Empty cleaned prawns into a bowl. Sprinkle salt, cumin powder, turmeric powder (for colour), some dill leaves and a dash of lemon juice.

Photo gallery
Sprinkle Salt
Sprinkle salt onto the shrimps
Add bzar
Add bzar - Arabic spice mix
Add turmeric powder
Add turmeric powder
Add dill leaves
Add dill leaves

Step 9: Mix them well and let it rest for 30 minutes in the fridge.

Marinated shrimps
Marinated shrimps Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 10: Going back to the sautéd onion, add the dried fish or malleh to it and mix well. If you like the flavour of coriander you may add some now. Doing this will also help get rid of any fishy odour. Mix them and let it cook for about 30 to 45 seconds and turn off the flame.

Photo gallery
Add malleh
Add malleh to the sautéd onion and mix well
Add coriander
Add coriander leaves to remove fishy odour

Step 11: Add the cooked malleh to the rice. You can put clusters of the cooked malleh on top of the rice and skip mixing it all together. Cover the lid of the rice pot.

Add malleh to rice
All malleh to rice, you can leave it in small clusters instead of mixing it Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Step 12: In a pan, heat some oil and add the marinated shrimps. Sear or sauté the shrimps for 1 to 2 minutes until each side turns slightly golden. Turn off the flame and keep the seared prawns aside.

Sear the shrimps
Sear the shrimps until both sides turn orange in colour for about 1 to 2 minutes Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

In a plate, spoon the rice and place the shrimps on top of it. Serve it hot and enjoy.

Place the shrimps on rice
Place the shrimps on rice Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
Chef Thoufeek Zakriya, Sous Chef - Taj, Dubai

Chef Thoufeek Zakriya is a Sous Chef with Taj, Dubai, and also a calligrapher in a number of languages - Arabic, Sanskrit, Hebrew, Syriac and Samaritan.

Tell us about your favourite dishes or recipes at food@gulfnews.com

Trending

Latest In

Read More

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.