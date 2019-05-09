The top iftars in Abu Dhabi going from cheapest to most expensive

The Meat Co Souk Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

South African-inspired The Meat Co in the capital of UAE welcomes visitors to avail on an amazing 40% off the total bill during the entire Ramadan month. The offer is available from sunset until 9pm everyday. The outlet is located at the Souk Qaryat Al Beri and has stunning views over the capital.

Where: The Meat Co Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Offer: 40 per cent off the total bill.

Timings: Daily from Sunset to 9pm

Café Bateel

The gourmet Mediterranean restaurant at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi is serving a set menu, a healthy iftar menu featuring a selection of dishes, including grilled salmon and quinoa, lamb confit and farro risotto, chicken saltimbocca and desserts.

Location: Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh120 per person.

Timings: Daily from Iftar until 2am

Al Tasamoh Tent (Ramadan Tent)

Being touted as one of the largest Ramadan tents in Abu Dhabi, Al Tasamoh is designed as a traditional Moroccan courtyard, with its horseshoe shaped entrance door, glassed tiles floor and Arabesque decor. With views of Abu Dhabi islands, the tent is open for iftar and suhoor, with 12 private majlises for small group Iftars, family gatherings or enjoying shisha with friends. The buffet features an assortment of traditional Arabic and international cuisine, with live cooking stations, Arabic sweets and desserts including freshly baked kunafa.

Location: Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh180 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset until 9pm

Grand Millennium (Buffet)

The iftar buffet includes a spread of traditional Middle Eastern specialties and beverages, including traditional hot and cold Mezze, salads, soups, international dishes, along with a wide selection of Arabic sweets and desserts. A live musician performs as well at the Abu Dhabi property.

Location: Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Iftar at Dh190 per person. Kids aged 6-12 will be charged Dh95, and those below the age of 6 dine for free

Timings: Daily from sunset until 9pm

Bait Al Hanine (Buffet)

End your fast during this special month with an Iftar buffet in the bright and spacious Bait Al Hanine, an area designed to bring families, friends and colleagues together. Enjoy a Middle Eastern taste where flavours of the desert inspire the dishes, which are prepared in big open-style kitchens showcasing charcoal kebab grills and a traditional saj oven. Enjoy live Oud music while your children play in the Kids’ corner.

Location: Bait Al Hanine, Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa

Cost: Dh185 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Giornotte (Buffet)

Opening its door at sunset, the Iftar buffet at Giornotte features Arabian family recipes, Ramadan beverages and live cooking stations that ensure the entire family enjoys together. A traditional Qanun player sets an Arabian ambiance.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Price: Dh235 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Sofra BLD (Buffet)

Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi celebrates Ramadan with its popular Grand Iftar buffet at its all-day dining restaurant – Sofra bld. Start the iftar with dates, raw nuts and dried fruits. The focus is centred on the UAE’s cuisine and culture, which is reflected in the soups, food stations and sweets. From traditionally prepared ice creams to madluka pistachio with ashta cream, the chefs have it all on the menu in addition to customary treats like Shawerma, Luqaimat, Atayef and Maamoul.

The selection of ‘Flavours of the UAE’ mains includes dishes from the desert like slow roasted camel meat, from the mountains like grilled goat, and from the sea like prawns, seabream and red snapper.

Additionally, guests who end their fast there will be supporting ShareTheMeal, the world’s first app against global hunger and an initiative of the United Nations World Food Programme. With each Iftar meal purchased, Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi donates USD1 through the app that translates this amount as the price to feed two children one full meal each.

Location: Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh250 per adult, and Dh125 for children aged between 6 and 12 years.

Timing: Daily from sunset to 8pm

Oléa (Buffet)

During the month of Ramadan, Oléa at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi will offer Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Featuring a spread of traditional dishes and Arabic juices, the iftar buffet is popular among residents in the capital for its impressive ouzi, saj and shawarma stations. There will be a wide selection of hot and cold mezze as well inspired by cuisines from across the Middle East. Guests can enjoy the relaxing setting while ending their fast with family and friends, either indoors or outdoors, with panoramic views of the turquoise blue sea.

Location: The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh275 per person; Dh135 for for children aged six to 12 years

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Sontaya

Sontaya celebrates the best of South-East Asian cuisine this May with an assortment of dishes from Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand – all served together as a platter on a banana leaf. With plenty of delicacies for two to share, along with Ramadan juices and dates, this is the ideal choice for those looking to add some variety to their iftar.

Location: The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh425 for two persons

Timings: Daily from sunset to 11pm

Rosewood Abu Dhabi Sambusek (Ramadan Tent)

Families, friends and large groups can enjoy a hearty iftar buffet that includes all the traditional favorites from local, regional and international cuisines. With the perfect setting overlooking the waters of the Arabian Gulf and live entertainment featuring sounds by kanoon and oud duo, Khalid & Razan, this venue is a favorite among many Abu Dhabi residents to enjoy the rest of the night.

Location: Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island

Cost: Dh240 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Sevilla restaurant and Saraya Tent (Ramadan Tent)

The beachfront hotel is serving an iftar menu at Sevilla, comprising hot and cold appetisers, soups, salads, traditional Arabic delicacies such as lamb ouzi along with live cooking stations serving shawarma and falafel. Meanwhile, the Saraya Tent is also open for iftar and suhoor. Guests at the tent have the choice to order from the a la carte menu or from the different set menus comprising of popular oriental dishes. Ramadan juices, non-alcoholic beverages, tea, coffee and signature shisha flavors can also be served on request. A live Qanun player to perform from 10pm to 1am every day.

Location: Al Raha Beach Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Sevilla buffet priced at Dh210 per person; children to pay Dh110. Saraya Tent set menus priced at Dh90 per person.