New experiences, celebrity chefs added to Taste of Dubai line-up

The Taste of Dubai in Partnership with Philips line-up just keeps expanding and this time, the organisers have confirmed that even more food industry icons are attending.

South African celebrity chef Jenny Morris and UAE-based chef Russell Impiazzi are going to be at the event, which is set to take place from February 3 to 5. Check Chef Impiazzi’s recipe on Gulf News Food .

Morris is also a radio personality who has starred in multiple television series. Whereas, Impiazzi has over twenty-five years of culinary experience and he currently works at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk as the Executive Chef since December 2020.

New experiences

An entirely new experience called the ‘Taste of Hilton’ was also announced.

Being dubbed the “foodie festival within a foodie festival”, this all-new experience, located adjacent to the VIP Lounge, will be a sustainability showcase offering an exciting programme of eco-conscious food and drink demonstrations, and ‘meet the producer’ opportunities across the three-day event.

Working with the very best farm fresh local produce supplied by UAE agritech platform and local catalyst, Fresh on Table. Chefs and mixologists from Hilton’s UAE 30-strong hotel portfolio will invite guests to meet local farmers and watch as they create farm-to-plate dishes and drinks in an eco-conscious manner.

These sustainable tasters will be offered free, on a first come first served basis, to those who purchase a drink from the dedicated bar.

Get ready for some new and unique food experiences at the Taste of Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Sustainability at the forefront

In addition, UAE-based women owned startup, The Waste Lab, will be on hand to ensure that all compostable food and drink waste produced by the Taste of Hilton experience will be properly segregated at source, collected and then composted, closing the loop.

Attendees can also expect live music and to have their picture taken by one of the Hilton ‘Waitographers’ who will be on-hand to capture those all-important festival moments.

Feeling lucky?

Head to the Taste of Dubai in Partnership with Philips Instagram page where Taste of Dubai has a host of competitions running.

More information can also be found at tasteofdubaifestival.com while tickets can be purchased on Platinumlist.net. Be sure to take advantage of a 10 per cent advance purchase discount by buying tickets in packs of two.

The festival venue – Dubai Media City Amphitheatre – will bring together an expected 15,000 foodies, friends, and families to enjoy three days of culinary festivity and live entertainment. You can expect 15 of the very best restaurants in the region, world famous chefs from all over the globe, as well some of the hottest up-and-coming culinary talent.

Timings for the weekend: Friday, February 3, from 3pm to 12am; Saturday, February 4, from 12pm- 12am; Sunday, February 5, from 12pm-10pm.