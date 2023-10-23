Get spooky: Halloween in Dubai with 24 restaurants to visit - themed brunches, costume contests and more

If you want to be a part of Halloween celebrations across Dubai and get a chance to show off your best costumes, we have the restaurants offering themed brunches, special seasonal dishes, and offers.

Risen Café and Artisanal Bakery is offering Halloween-themed mini cakes all October. The limited-time desserts are available at all their branches.

Village Bistro at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is hosting Halloween celebrations with themed beverages on October 31 from 7 to 10.30pm.

Also in JVC, Santè Ria, serving South American cuisine, is hosting Halloween-themed brunches on October 27 and 28. Guests can dress up in costumes for a chance to win prizes.

Ikigai in Dubai Marina is turning its brunches and ladies’ night into Halloween-themed. Guests can enjoy unlimited sushi, live music, and more during the brunches on October 27 and 28. The ladies' night is going to be held on November 1.

Also in Dubai Marina, MasterChef, the TV Experience, is holding a Halloween-themed ‘Reality Bites Brunch’ on October 28 from 1 to 4pm.

There is a Zombieland-inspired Halloween event happening at Claw Bbq in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) on October 31, from 7pm to 1am. Guests are invited to visit wearing their scariest costumes and get a chance to win prizes. Guests can enjoy Halloween-themed cupcakes, American cuisine, and more.

Also in JBR, La Mezcaleria is hosting a themed brunch on October 28 from 1 to 5pm. Guests can enjoy a set menu featuring appetisers, entrees, desserts, and bottomless beverages. The best dressed guests will win a voucher for the ‘La Bruncheria’ brunch for two. La Mezcaleria is also hosting a Halloween-themed ‘Taco Tuesday’ event on October 31 from 7pm to 1am. Guests can enjoy unlimited tacos and free-flowing beverages, all the while enjoying live entertainment and participating in a costume contest.

Mama Zonia, at Pier 7, Dubai Marina, is hosting a ‘Secret Jungle Brunch – Halloween Edition’ on October 29 from 1 to 4:30pm with an after party running from 4:30 to 6:30pm.

Armani Hotel, at Burj Khalifa, is hosting a themed dinner party on October 28 from 8 to 11pm with an after-party running from 11pm to 4am. Guests can dress up in their costumes and enjoy a four-course menu featuring bites and beverages.

Jones the Grocer has a limited-edition pumpkin spice latte as their seasonal drink. Guests can enjoy a blend of latte and pumpkin spice, topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg, until November 15 at their Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi branches.

Atelier M, a restaurant and rooftop lounge in Dubai Marina’s Pier 7, is hosting a series of Halloween events. From October 27, guests can expect Halloween-themed décor, beverages, and complimentary skull and bones shaped meringue cookies at every table. Guests can enjoy food, beverages and enter a contest for the scariest costume.

Barfly By Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, has a ‘Come If You Dare Halloween Evening Brunch’ on October 28 from 7 to 11pm. Guests can enjoy the themed décor, beverages, food as well as live entertainment.

Jixiang Dim Sum at JBR and The Last Exit - Al Khawaneej is offering Halloween-themed pumpkin-shaped dim sum from October 27 to November 3.

Larte, at Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, has a Halloween event called the ‘Frightening Family Fiesta – Cluedo Edition’ on November 4. Guests will enjoy unlimited beverages, Italian starters, mains and desserts, plus, kids’ movies, game rooms, scavenger hunt with prizes, and a Cluedo game. Prizes for the best Halloween costumes will also be given out.

Muchachas Mexican Cantina, located at the Holiday Inn Express Safa Park, is hosting Halloween events. On October 31, they will have a Halloween ladies’ night with beverages and they encourage guests to visit in costumes. On November 1 and 2, they are celebrating Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) with themed dishes such as graveyard quinoa, cemetery salad, and mysterious black wings.

Fouquet's Dubai, in Downtown, announced special additions to its menu to capture the spirit of autumn and Halloween. Guests can try a pumpkin dessert and pumpkin latte. Additionally, children will receive complimentary Halloween themed treats from October 24 to 31.

Pumpkin dessert from Fouquet's Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Peruvian restaurant Coya Dubai, in Jumeirah 2, has a themed brunch on October 28. The brunch is inspired by Alice in Wonderland and guests can enjoy dishes such as tartare de langoustine, parihuela de mariscos, and calavera de chocolate dessert, live music and more from 12.30 to 3.30pm.

Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection in Dubai Marina has special offers for Halloween. The Underground Pub at the property is offering guests who visit in a costume a 20 per cent discount on their bill from October 27 to 29, from 12pm to 3am. There is a Halloween-themed barbecue at Al Dhiyafa Grand Kitchen, also located at the Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, on October 31 from 6.30 to 10.30pm and guests are encouraged to come in costumes.

If you want to celebrate Halloween in Japanese style, head to Sumosan at The Edition Dubai, Downtown. Guests can expect performances from staff in samurai attire, geisha dances, and more. Sumosan’s chefs have also planned themed dishes and beverages, to be served on October 26 to 28. The dress code for guests is: ‘The Spirit of Japan: Samurais, Geishas, Anime icons, or get creative.’

Great British Restaurant at Dukes The Palm has a Halloween-themed dinner buffet taking place on October 28. Guests can enjoy the food and festivities from 7 to 10.30pm.

Prato at the Trump International Golf Club, is hosting a family-friendly Halloween brunch on October 28. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and get a chance to win prizes. Diners can also enjoy Halloween-themed dishes such as devilled eggs, monster wraps, roast beef striploin Angus beef and more. Children under six dine free. The brunch will take place on October 28 from 1 to 4pm.

Till October 31, French patisserie Ladurée has added a Halloween-themed treat, popcorn tart, to its menu. Guests can expect a crusty dough base with corn almond cream, macadamia nuts, roasted corn praline, a drizzle of caramel popcorn, corn-whipped ganache, roasted corn, and a chocolate belt. Ladurée also has a ‘Halloween Macaron Box’ for guests to try.

Dinner show experience venue Dream Dubai is hosting Halloween events till October 31. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, an à la carte menu featuring Mediterranean dishes and Halloween-themed treats.