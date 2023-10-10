Food deals to try in Dubai: Pink October offers, brunches, discounts and more

If you are looking to mark the beginning of the cooler weather by going out and trying out new food experiences, we have all the details on the latest restaurant offers for you.

October deals

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pepe's Piri Piri, is offering a 15 per cent discount for customers wearing pink. The offer is available at their City Walk Boulevard and Motor City branches.

Godiva, at the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residence), is turning pink this October to raise awareness about breast cancer. On October 13, they are offering pink-themed afternoon tea with pink pastries, complimentary awareness ribbon printed on all cappuccinos and lattes, and any chosen design printed on your coffee for free during the day.

Try out the themed afternoon tea at Godiva. Image Credit: Supplied

Indulge in a pink themed set menu at Luciano’s in Dubai Marina, for the month of October. Available daily from 12 to 11pm, guests can enjoy the food with both indoors and outdoor seating options.

Themed buffets, lunch menus and more

Japanese restaurant Gohan, in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, introduced a new lunch menu. The offering will be available on weekdays from 12 to 2.45pm. Guests can select one bite, one starter, and one main from the curated lunch menu, featuring dishes such as miso soup, beef tataki, vegetarian temaki, gyudon Japanese bowl and hamachi teriyaki speak. For an additional cost, guests can also enjoy dessert.

Spartan Sports Café in Al Barsha has an offer to try Mexican tacos and a beverage or buffalo wings, daily 11am to 2am.

Toshi in Al Barsha, every Monday from 6:30 to 11pm, is offering guests wok-fried dishes to try. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, guests can enjoy unlimited sushi, sashimi and an Asian-themed buffet. On Wednesdays they have a Thai-themed buffet. Every Saturday, they host a seafood buffet.

Reef and Beef, in Downtown Dubai, has a brunch to try on Saturdays. Some of the dishes include oysters, steak tartare, Australian tenderloin, grilled whole baby chicken, and more. The brunch is available every Saturday from 1 to 4pm.

China Bistro's Business Bay outlet, between 4 and 8pm on weekdays, is offering a ‘After Office Hour Deal’. At a discounted price, guests can try out vegetarian crystal dumplings, chicken basil dumplings, spring rolls, iced tea and more.

More Cravings by Marriott BonvoyTM has a Celebrity Chef Series event throughout October. Guests can try out menus at a discounted prices, multi-course menus, cooking demos and more at Torno Subito at W Dubai – The Palm, Tong Thai at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval, Indya by Vineet and more. Details on the dates and timings are on their website.