Iguanas Burritozilla, the home of the 5-pound, 18-inch monster burrito Image Credit: Scott Shuey/Gulf News

Scott Shuey When tech journalists go to international conferences, there is always one question that comes up: “where's a good place to eat?”



In Silicon Valley, I don’t have to ask that question. Unlike many of the other tech journalists who come here, I’m going home, literally. The convention center where I’ll be covering Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference this week is just three blocks away from my old apartment. And when I come home, I like to hit all my favorite food joints.



So this week, in-between the news about iOS13 and whatever else Apple throws our ways, we’re going to show you what the natives of Silicon Valley chow down on in between writing code and watching the Golden State Warriors play for their fourth NBA championship in five years. (Yeah, that’s also this week.) I'll show you where to go for a great carne asada burrito, where to get the best burgers on the West Coast, and take you to a steak house that’s been serving the South Bay’s tech sector for over 50 years.



Of course, Silicon Valley isn't just San Jose. Throughout the week, I'll take you up the peninsula for some regional treats, including Dungeness crab, sour dough bread, and cioppino, and maybe we’ll even take a drive over the Santa Cruz Mountains. I'll show you where you can get a corn dog next to a 95-year-old roller coaster. At the very least, expect a lot of guacamole.

2019-06-06 02.05pm

Weird California tacos

Today, we went over to Santana Row, a high-end luxury retail development that straddles the board between San Jose and Santa Clara.

While many people consider San Jose to be the unofficial capital of Silicon Valley, Santa Clara is a smaller neighbor to the west that boasts some of the biggest names in tech, including Intel, Nvidia, and Roxio. It also has a much better retail environment than downtown San Jose and a much wider selection of restaurants.

For lunch, we headed over the Yard House. It’s a standard America restaurant offering burgers and other lunch standards. It’s a chain restaurant, but it was packed so we went in. I decided to have the tacos - Baja fish tacos to be precise.

OK, a few words about tacos.

Tacos as they are served in the US are kinda weird. Authentic Mexican tacos are always made from corn tortillas. They usually come with meat - chicken or steak, but not ground beef - and there will be no cheese or lettuce in sight. There will also be salsa, which can be mild or spicy. I’m giving your the tl;dr description of tacos, because there are too many varieties to be discussed here.

However, if you’re eating a “taco” with a fried outer shell, ground beef and cheese, that means you’re probably eating at Taco Bell, and for the record, that’s not Mexican food - that’s American fast food.

Baja Fish tacos are something else entirely. First, they are made from fish (duh, right?) and are served with cabbage and spicy and/or citrus mayonnaise. The fish is usually a white fish, tilapia or Mahi Mahi, that is battered and fried. There is a little bit of a debate over whether to use corn or flour tortilla with fish (or shrimp) tacos. Certainly, corn is the authentic choice, but this is one of the dishes where flour tortilla are generally (but not universally) accepted.

The first tacos at the Yard House are better than I expected. The fish was nice and crispy, and the spicy sauce was delicious. They make for an excellent light lunch.

My tacos were also served with a side of rice and (pinto) beans, another traditional Mexican dish. My advice is to stay away from this unless you are actually in a Mexican restaurant. While the tacos were good, the rice and beans could use some work.

(Confusing editor’s note: If anyone is wondering what “Baja” is, it’s a reference to where these tacos originated, which is Baja California. What’s that? Baja (or lower) California is a state in Mexico that is directly south of the US state of California. There is also a second Mexican state south of Baja California called Baja California Sur, which literally translates to lower California south. Both of these states are on the Baja California Peninsula, and the whole region is generally just referred to as “Baja.” Please do not confused this with Southern California, which is several hundred miles north and isn’t even a state. For the sake of clarity, please don’t ask me about Alta California, Northern California or the Republic of California either.)

2019-06-06 12.22pm

Starting the day with awesome coffee

While the tech industry is doing very well in Silicon Valley, the area around my hotel has seen a lot of closures recently, including some iconic local eateries. Many of my old hangouts are long gone, and the remaining cafes aren’t really tailored to the breakfast crowd. There is a European pastry shop, a Starbucks, and a local place called Philz.

Philz was the obvious choice, at it was the only one of the three to features a line of waiting customers, which snaked out the door. And while this isn’t one of my old hangouts, it is in my old apartment building, so … close enough.

The line at Philz, a specialty coffee shop in downtown San Jose. Image Credit: Scott Shuey/Gulf News

Philz’ speciality is its coffee. There are no fewer that 20 different varieties of coffee and eight varieties of tea. This is VERY speciality coffee - what my wife would call hipster coffee - but you won’t get that vibe from the customers, which include local police, college students, and techies. The man I’m sitting next to keeps talking about an upcoming tech deal with his lawyer.

You can’t get a latte or a cappuccino here. The cafe offers coffee made “one cup at a time” and is made using a pour-over method instead of an espresso machine. I’ll be honest, most of what the barista’s are doing behind the counter is a mystery to me, but it certainly goes beyond pouring espresso and steamed milk into a cup.

Some of the offerings on the menu include “Jacob’s Wonderbar,” which offers tastes of dark chocolate, smoke and nuts. These are tasting notes, not syrups or added powders, either. The Greater Alarm, a nod to local fire fighters, offers hints of cashew, pineapple and cocoa. I opted for the Ether, a dark roast with notes of toffee, cherry and cinnamon. When you place your order, you’re asked how sweet you want your coffee and whether you want it extra creamy. I ask for extra creamy but only medium sweetness. It’s about a five minute wait, but when it comes its probably some of the best coffee I’ve had in years. It’s creamy, smooth with no hint of bitterness.

I paired my Ether up with a nice berry scone, which was clearly baked that morning. Total cost was $8.35, or Dh30.

This is your not so basic cup of coffee at Philz. Image Credit: Scott Shuey/Gulf News

Philz is not easy to find. It’s on the Paseo De San Antonio Walk, which is just north of San Jose State University. There is no parking nearby, but it’s worth the walk.

2019-06-06 10.45am

The taquerias in downtown San Jose

For the last two days, all I’ve eaten has either come from room service or press room buffets (read: sandwiches). This afternoon, I was finally able to get away for some local food.

For lunch, I’m heading to an area only about three blocks away from the WWDC. There are two good taquerias just around the corner from each other. While other restaurants come and go around San Jose, these places have been here since the 1990s, and both are located on the ground floor of old Victorian houses.

I’ve decided to go to Iguanas Burritozilla. La Victoria, which is the other taqueria located around the corner, is also good, but at Iguana’s you can see your food being made right at the counter.

Iguanas Burritozilla, the home of the 5-pound, 18-inch monster burrito

The speciality at both these places is Mission burritos. These are not the burritos you’re going to find in Mexico, but are actually a creation of the Chicano community in San Francisco’s Mission District. These burritos are BIG, stuffed with meat, rice, and beans. One burrito is easily enough to get a working person through the day. Not surprising, Mission burritos are popular with the university students.

The sign above the door at Iguanas Image Credit: Scott Shuey/Gulf News

Iguana’s also has a gimmick. They serve a burrito called the “Burritozilla,” which is “as big as your head.” It weights 5 pounds and is 18-inches long. If you want to see what this looks like, you can check out the TV show “Man vs Food,” which features a man eating an entire Burritozilla in about 60 second. I’m sticking with the “super burrito,” which is itself a heavy meal, even though it is only the third largest burrito on the menu.

There are a number of meats to choice from, such as Pollo Asada (grilled chicken), Chipotle Chicken and Carne Asada (marinated beef), which is what I’m having. My super burrito also comes with pinto beans, fresh salsa, sour cream and cheese.

A carne asada (marinated steak) super burrito from Iguanas Burritozilla Image Credit: Scott Shuey/Guf News

But the best part of the meal isn’t the meat, it’s the sauce that comes on the side. Commonly called orange sauce, it’s a habanero chile-based sauce that can give your burrito some added spice and an extra smokey flavor.