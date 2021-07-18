Eid Al Adha: Here are 8 biryani recipes to try out this week

This Eid, all you need is eight tasty biryanis...
Dubai: Spread out your table this Eid, with one (or eight) of these Biryanis. Rich in flavour and cooked in layers, these iconic rice variations are quite easy to make and can be mastered with just a little bit of time and the right guide.
To make things easier, the Food team at Gulf News has listed out a few biryani recipes you can try out at home...
1. Zurbian
Popular to Yemen, this famed and rich-in-flavour biryani is a combination of spiced rice, fall-off-the-bone meat, and is perfect for Eid. Of course, it has a history behind it, but that's a tale for another time.... Although, here's a tiny fact: It was part of the cultural heritage of Deccan India
Hungry yet? Try out the recipe for Zurbian
here
2. Emirati fish biryani
Fish in a biryani? We've got the recipe from Bayt Al Wakeel's kitchen. A blend of Arabic spices and loomi's tang, this biryani is easy to make and takes an hour (or less) to take its true form
Here's a guide to making
Emirati Fish Biryani
3. Kozhikkodan chemmeen biryani
Try out this biryani variation, but with shrimp. Famous in Kerala's district of Kozhikode, this recipe is made using a different type of rice called 'jeerakasala' and is flavoured with spices, herbs and even fruits
Try out the recipe to making
Kozhikkodan Chemmeen Biryani
4. Hyderabadi mutton biryani
Tender and juicy mutton layered under a bed of fragrant rice, the Hyderabadi mutton biryani has found a special place for diners and home cooks near and far. That being said, it's only fair that you try it out at home, because this flavoursome biryani is a showstopper on every table
5. Lucknowi mutton biryani
Are you someone who likes a flour dough covering your biryani, only to tear it to take a few spoons of flavoured rice? Because the Lucknowi mutton biryani is a slow-cooked, tasty and satisfying clay pot of biryani, which can be made at home this Eid. How? Click our recipe below to try it out
6. Kottayam biryani
Got guests coming over in less than an hour? Try out this easy-to-make pressure cooker biryani, or Kottayam biryani, which is a medley of rice and meat bathed in spices
Here's a guide to making
Kottayam biryani
7. Kachhi biryani
It takes a bit of time to cook it to perfection. Popular in Bangladesh, the Kacchi Biryani is layer after layer of rice and juicy meat interspersed with fried potatoes and lashings of spiced yoghurt
Here's the recipe to making
Kachhi biryani
8. Alu tehari or potato biryani
This Eid, keep it simple with Alu Tehari or potato biryani. All you need is a handful of ingredients and 35 minutes, because this spiced vegetarian rice dish from India's Awadhi cuisine is simple, tasty and filling, all at the same time
Try out this
Alu Tehari recipe
