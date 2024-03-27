Eating out in the UAE: Egg-cellent Easter feasts and sweet Ramadan offers!

Looking for a cracking Easter brunch in Dubai? Or maybe some scrumptious Ramadan treats? We've got you covered! Dive into delicious brunches for the whole family, featuring delightful dishes and egg hunts!
For those observing Ramadan, we've got incredible iftar offers you won't want to miss.
Easter joy
The Dubai Creek Resort is hosting Easter celebrations on March 31, featuring a buffet brunch at Boardwalk. Families can enjoy a buffet brunch It will be on Sunday from 1 to 4pm, and children below six years dine for free.
On March 30, Park Hyatt Dubai’s Traiteur Brunch is hosting a special Easter event. Guests can enjoy new dishes added to the menu for Easter. The event will take place at Brasserie Du Park from 1 to 4pm.
The Al Habtoor Polo Resort is hosting an Easter-themed brunch on Saturday, March 30, from 1 to 4pm at the Horse and Hound terrace. The menu will offer light bites, salads, main dishes, and in-house beverages.
Ramadan offers
Jixiang Dim Sum in Jumeirah Beach Residence and Last Exit—Al Khawaneej unveils an enticing offer during Ramadan. The Iftar Saver Meal is priced reasonably per person. This exclusive offer is available until April 9 from sunset onwards.
In celebration of Ramadan, Bisou is delighted to introduce special set menus that reflect the perfect blend of tradition and taste. There will be a four-course menu and a three-course selection. The venue will be open daily for lunch and dinner from 12noon to 12am.
Nikkei-inspired cuisine at Clay Dubai, located at Bluewaters Island, is introducing a limited-time Ramadan dessert: Kunafa Cheesecake. This exclusive dessert will be available throughout the month. The restaurant is open Sunday through Friday, 12noon to 12am, and Saturday from 2pm to 1am.
Hakkasan Abu Dhabi at Emirates Palace celebrates Ramadan by offering an exclusive iftar menu of expertly crafted Cantonese dishes. It is offering a 3-course menu, daily, from sunset until 8pm, throughout Ramadan.
