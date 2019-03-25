Ever eaten your meal with surround sound? A new dining concept at the Dubai World Trade Centre is promising a 3D dining experience at LMNTS (pronounced elements).

Located on the 33rd floor of the Shaikh Rashid Tower, LMNTS’ concept features a five-course meal, with each dish designed to stimulate all five senses, complete with holographic surround sound.

The menu at LMNTS is a surprise and comes with paired beverages. The five-course meal is priced Dh525 (with house beverage) and Dh375 with soft beverages. There are two shows a day, at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Reservations need to be made 48 hours in advance by emailing wtc@wtc.com.