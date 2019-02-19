DFF is introducing a new element to this year’s festival called Foodie Experiences: an addition that will deliver a unique food adventure with a curated list of Dubai’s prominent food events. So what exactly is a foodie experience? Well, they range from things like a masterclass in sushi making, bread-making or beef Wellington making to things like a 16-course immersive dinner — or mix things up at a variety of chef’s tables to get close up with culinary teams. Seats are limited, so don’t miss out! Book your tickets through dubaifoodfestival.com.