Vida Downtown Dubai is giving a new twist to its popular Friday pool-side brunch, and which will explore the Art of Picnic from destinations all over the globe. The first exciting edition will transport you straight to the picturesque sea-side towns of the South of France. The Urban Picnic Brunch will become an enchanting French Market, with the charm of Nice, the aroma of Provence and the buzz of St. Tropez. Urban Picnic Goes to France will change your Friday’s for the better, letting you enjoy your favourite brunch with a French flair and that special Vida touch. The brand new brunch menu features French favourites like escargots à la bourguignone, seabass fillet, grilled rib eye steak with parsley butter, and ratatouille to name a few. The brunch will also boast a selection of grape beverages from the stunning southern region of France in Le Caviste, a range of delicious cheeses from La Fromagerie, freshly baked bread, still warm from the oven from La Boulangerie, ending on a sweet note of French delights from La Patisserie. So grab your picnic baskets and spend your Friday’s ‘à la Provençale’ at Vida Downtown Dubai.