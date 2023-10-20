All you need to know about Taste of Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Food festival Taste of Abu Dhabi is set to return this November and will feature some of the most talented international chefs.

The event is set to take place from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Gateway Park South on Yas Island, in the Capital. Attendees can expect a unique culinary experience featuring 15 of the city's best restaurants, all in one place.

This year’s festival promises to be bigger than ever, with a lineup that includes Michelin-starred chefs, a VIP family area, live bands and a dedicated kids’ zone. The city’s biggest food, drink and music festival returns with exciting updates on its VIP offerings throughout the weekend.

Here are the latest details:

1. Aldar Joins as Taste VIP Lounge Partner: Abu Dhabi's real estate developer, Aldar, has joined Taste of Abu Dhabi as the official VIP Lounge sponsor. It features an oasis garden filled with plush seating and exclusive beverage offerings.

VIP lounge Image Credit: Supplied

2. RAW Coffee elevates Taster and VIP Ticket Offerings: RAW Coffee, the pioneering specialty coffee roasting company in the Middle East is joining Taste of Abu Dhabi as the official coffee sponsor. Guests can expect a menu of RAW Coffee speciality drinks, plus experiential activations, photo opportunities and more. Plus, all Taster Package and VIP package holders will be able to use 1 of their allocated drink vouchers on any RAW Coffee beverage at Taste of Abu Dhabi.

3. Make your Taste VIP Experience last all weekend: For Taste guests looking to extend their VIP experience after the event, Taste organisers recommend to explore Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, where guests can experience world-class hospitality in the most vibrant and spectacular setting. Ideally situated just 9 minutes away from Yas Gateway Park, guests can enjoy a fully equipped Kids’ Club, eforea spa, fitness centre, stunning temperature-controlled outdoor pool, and more.

Packages:

General Admission

Includes: One day entry to the event and exclusive Taste workshops.

Taster Package

Includes: One day entry to the event, two food vouchers, two drinks vouchers, and exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

VIP Package

Includes: One day entry to the event, three food vouchers, three drinks vouchers, access to the Taste VIP Lounge, and exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

Sunday Brunch Package

Includes: One day entry to the event, five food vouchers, five drinks vouchers, and exclusive Taste workshops.

*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

Ticket prices:

General Admission: AED 75

Taster Package: AED 180

VIP Package: AED 280

Sunday Brunch Package: AED 360

On-the-Door Ticket Prices:

General Admission: AED 85

Taster Package: AED 195

VIP Package: AED 295