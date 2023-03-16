6 food spots to try: Mother’s Day offers, new menus, restaurants in Dubai

If you are looking to try out new food in Dubai, your search is over, as here are the latest restaurant openings, menu launches and offers to look out for. And if you are particularly looking to take your mum out, we have also picked discounts and offers for Mother’s Day.

Indian and Thai flavours

Michelin-recognised Indian restaurant in Abu Dhabi, Namak, is teaming up with Thai restaurant Benjarong in Dubai this March. They are offering a five-course menu set by chefs Bharat Sarkar, Namak’s Head Chef, and Wichit Panyo, Benjarong’s Chef de Cuisine. Diners can expect a combination of Thai and Indian flavours.

Benjarong at Dusit Thani Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Some of the dishes include ‘Tab Han Krem Brûlée,’ which is a Thai-inspired Foie Gras Creme Brûlée, date palm, pineapple chutney and kaffir lime leaf brioche, Heirloom Tomato Saar with heirloom tomato, tamarind, coconut espuma or foam, flakey salt and curry leaf, lamb shank korma, and more.

Diners can try out the menu on March 17 and 18, from 7 to 11pm.

New restaurant and bakery

Try out the breakfast items at Bartartine Image Credit: Supplied

Restaurant and French bakery, Bartartine, opened in Dubai Hills Mall. Diners can expect pastries, breakfast items, mains and desserts. Some of the dishes include eggs Hollandaise, seared tuna wasabi, artichoke spinach dip and salmon sashimi quinoa.

Mothers dine free

Try out the Mother’s Day offer at Millennium Place Barsha Image Credit: Supplied

For Mother’s Day, M One restaurant in Millennium Place Barsha is extending an invitation to all mothers to avail a complimentary dinner when dining with at least one paying guest. The offer is available from March 14 to March 21 and pre-booking is required.

Discount for mothers

In celebration of UAE Mother’s Day on March 21, vegan eatery Planet Terra has invited all mothers to avail a 20 per cent discount on their total bill throughout the day. Guests can expect a vegan menu, which, according to the restaurant, has dishes without processed ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, no refined sugars and no GMOs in their food or drinks.

Vegan eatery Planet Terra has a discount for Mother’s Day Image Credit: Supplied

Some of the dishes include their ‘Avocado Bruschetta’ with sautéed mushrooms, caramelised onion, tomato confit, blueberries, carrot cream and balsamic glaze served on toasted sourdough bread, as well as ‘Tofish and Chips’, which presents crunchy fried tofu topped with toasted nori seaweed, miso mayo and pressed radish served with sweet potato fries.

New tasting menu

The Crossing, is celebrating its first anniversary with a new tasting menu Image Credit: Supplied

Indian restaurant, The Crossing, is celebrating its first anniversary. To mark the occasion, Executive Chef and Founder Ankur Chakraborty has launched a new tasting menu inspired by traditional Indian cuisine with contemporary elements. The six course menu includes chicken broth and dumplings, Kosha, which is Bengali curried goat, khichudi, and bhaja. A vegan version of the menu is also available, some of the dishes include, Phal, which is tender coconut cream with a passion fruit and lemon sorbet and Phulka, a thin, puffed flatbread filled with spiced pulled jackfruit.

Japanese lunch menu to try

Nobu Dubai, at Atlantis hotel, launched a new lunch offering. Image Credit: Supplied

Nobu Dubai, at Atlantis hotel, launched a new lunch offering which takes place weekly on Fridays and Sundays. As part of the tasting menu, diners can select one option from the starters, sushi selection, main course, and guests can end lunch with dessert for an extra cost. Starters include crispy squid coriander shiso aioli, spinach dry miso, crispy shiitake salad and more. Maki rolls and Japanese miso soup are also offered. For mains, some of the offerings are: eggplant miso, cauliflower jalapeno as well as the duck breast orange miso. Guests can enjoy the offer from 12:30pm to 3:30pm.