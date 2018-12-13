To help you host a festive meal at home, Jones the Grocer will make your turkey. Options include the Jones Roast turkey with cranberry sauce, juniper berry infused gravy and sage and apricot stuffing for Dh635 or opt for the Roast turkey inclusive of sides for Dh885. If you aren’t a fan of turkey, then try the Jones Roast Leg of Lamb with garlic and rosemary for Dh695 (Dh885 with sides). The sides for both the roast turkey and roast leg of lamb including duck fat roast potatoes, sauteed Brussel sprouts and chestnut, roast sausages wrapped in beef bacon with roasted red onions, honey glazed parsnips and carrots, broccoli and cauliflower cheese.