It's the season to get basted and there’s no festive feast without a turkey at the table. For residents of the UAE who can’t imagine a Christmas without a turkey, these restaurants and hotels have all things Christmas covered. They will be focusing on the cooking, so you can enjoy the festivities by pre-ordering a turkey with all the trimmings.
Dh300 or under
CityMax
If you’re looking to host your friends at home, impress them with a delicious home cooked meal, featuring a roasted turkey with all the trimmings from City Cafe. The venue offers a fuss free festive season with a takeaway turkey available at an affordable price.
Location Al Barsha
Cost Dh239 for a 3kg turkey with all trimmings, Dh359 for a 5kg turkey with all the trimmings
When to order 48 hours in advance
Mercure Hotel
This festive season, enjoy a traditional roast turkey fit with all the trimmings without the hassle of cooking it. It comes with caramelised onions, herb-roast potatoes, braised Brussel sprouts, crispy beef bacon, roast pumpkin with honey glazed chestnuts and braised red cabbage. All of this, topped with fresh cranberry sauce and roast gravy.
Location Barsha Heights
Cost Dh300 for 4kg turkey with trimmings, Dh450 for 8kg turkey with trimmings. Additional sides can be purchased for Dh25
When to order 48 hours in advance
Baker and Spice
Baker and Spice will cook an organic feast and deliver it to you. Order soups and starters including roast pumpkin soup scented with cardamom, nutmeg and a hint of chili, crisp oregano leaves, New England blue crab and organic new season fresh sweetcorn chowder to name a few then order a specific turkey size.
Location Multiple
Cost Dh245 for 1.5 Kg, 4 people, Dh325 for 2 kg, 6 people, Dh550 for 4Kg half turkey, 5-6 people, Dh800 for 8 kg turkey, 12-14 people, Dh1,200 for 12 kg turkey, 18-20 people
When to order 48 hours in advance
Dh400 or under
Ghaya Grand Hotel
Order your turkey and save a tonne of hassle. This turkey comes with all the trimmings and sauces.
Location Sports City
Cost Dh320 for 7kg turkey serving 5 to 6 people, Dh420 with trimmings and sauces for, Dh440 for a 9kg turkey serving 8 to 10 people for, Dh540 with trimmings and sauces
When to order 72 hours in advance
Time Hotel
Impress your guests with a cooked turkey. Just Place your order and pick up a 5-6kg herb roasted turkey with all the trimmings, complete with the choice of gingerbread cheese cake or pumpkin pie.
Location Time Grand Plaza Hotel, Time Oak Hotel
Cost Dh399 for 5kg to 6kg turkey
When to order 48 hours in advance
Jumeirah Emirates Towers
JET’s takeaway turkey is called “The Great British Roast”. This takeaway situation is tailor-made for expats craving a traditional British festive roast with all the trimmings. The package features a cooked boneless roast turkey breast and stuffed legs with extras including mince pies, desserts and crackers. Sides include gluten-free cocktail sausages wrapped in veal bacon, braised red cabbage, honey-roasted parsnips, roast potatoes, Brussel sprouts and a choice of bread sauce, cranberry sauce or traditional gravy. For dessert, there’s a traditional Christmas pudding or sticky toffee pudding with even stickier toffee sauce. Gluten-free dessert options include the spiced apple cake and carrot cake.
Location Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Trade Centre Area
Cost start at Dh399
When to order: 48 hours in advance
Dh500 or under
Chival at La Ville
Preorder a traditional roast turkey from Chival. It comes with stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted honey-glazed carrots, buttered mashed potatoes, chestnuts, and braised red cabbage, glazed Brussel sprouts and a Christmas log cake for dessert.
Location City Walk
Cost Dh450 for 2 people, half a turkey weighing 3kg, Dh750 for 4 people, full turkey weighing 6kg
When to order: 48 hours in advance
Fairmont the Palm
This hassle-free festive turkey (or Angus beef) will be available for pick-up at ‘Delicacy’ Cafe, located in Fairmont the Palm’s Lobby. Due to popular demand, pre ordering with advance bookings are recommended and the takeaways are available to pick up between 11am and 9pm. Expect all the trimmings too, like roasted veg, buttered sprouts, cranberry sauce and roast potatoes.
Location Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Cost Starting from Dh475
When to order: 48 hours in advance
Perry & Blackwelder’s
This classic American turkey experience includes multiple options: a 6kg turkey, a 6kg turkey with all the trimmings and sides for, or an 11kg turkey with sides. The selection of sides includes roast or mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, boiled cabbage, grilled corn and carrots. For dessert, there’s a homemade or sweet potato pie for an extra Dh175.
Location Madinat Jumeirah
Cost Starts at Dh495
When to order 48 hours in advance
Pullman Hotel JLT
Enjoy a festive feast with family and friends at home with a slow roasted maple-glazed stuffed turkey with all the trimmings including maple-glazed vegetables, chipolatas wrapped with beef bacon and gravy. For an indulgent dessert, Yule Log, Gingerbread House and Panetone will be available at Ahlan Cafe for takeaway.
Location JLT cluster T
Prices Starting from Dh475 for 5kg
When to order 48 hours in advance
Dh600 or under
Ostro dusitD2 kenz hotel
This turkey takeaway is complete with all the trimmings including a whole oven roast turkey stuffed with sage, rosemary and goose fat, beef sausage, zesty long beans, garlic roasted baby potatoes, steamed carrots, maple glazed parsnips, cranberry sauce and a rich jus served with a generous selection of freshly baked breads and pate.
Location Barsha Heights
Cost Dh540 for 4-6 people, Dh620 for 6-8 people
When to order 48 hours in advance
Segreto
The Italian chefs at Segreto are giving you multiple options: a 6kg turkey for Dh525; a 6kg turkey with sides for Dh575; or a 9kg turkey with sides for Dh845. Side options include lemon green beans, brown butter carrots, honey-roasted parsnips, Brussel sprouts, roast and mashed potatoes.
Location Madinat Jumeirah
Prices Starting from Dh525
When to order 48 hours in advance
Nezesaussi Grill
Host a gathering for your friends and family in the comfort of your home while someone else takes care of the food. Create a special home-style feast as you choose between turkey or gammon accompanied with all the trimmings.
Location Al Manzil Hotel Downtown
Cost Starting from Dh549
When to order 72 hours in advance
Hilton Dubai
Guests looking to host at their homes can order a roasted turkey takeaway. Hilton offers a festive season with the turkey available for Dh550 that serves 6 people with delivery options available.
Locations Hilton Dubai Jumeriah, Hilton Dubai Creek
Cost Dh550
When to order 48 hours in advance
Melia Desert Palm
Stay out of the kitchen, so you and your guests enjoy a traditional turkey with trimmings including mince pies, potatoes, carrots, Brussel sprouts, homemade gravy, cranberry sauce and stuffing. The turkey will be ready for you to carry away and serve without the need to turn on the oven.
Location Epicure, Meliã Desert Palm
Cost Dh595 for 6kg
When to order 48 hours in advance
Dh700 or under
Roda Al Murooj
Make sure Christmas is an easy one this year, so get your turkey to go from Al Murooj. It comes with all the trimmings included.
Location Downtown Dubai
Cost Dh650 for 6kg and Dh850 for 10kg
When to order 48 hours in advance
Al Nafoorah
This Arabesque turkey package includes a 6kg turkey with a range of sides for takeaway. Side options include sauteed vegetables, roast or mashed potatoes and oriental rice with minced lamb and fried nuts.
Location Jumeriah Emirates Towers
Prices Dh650 for 6kg
When to order 48 hours in advance
Roda Al Bustan
With the festive season just around the corner, plan ahead, so you can sit back, relax and enjoy the time with family and friends. Choose your turkey feast with all the trimmings and have them delivered to your doorstep.
Location Al Garhoud
Cost Dh650 for 6kg and Dh850 for 10kg
When to order 48 hours in advance
Swissotel Al Ghurair
Let the culinary team lend you a hand in preparing a festive feast for friends and family. Order your take-away roasted turkey, serving 5 to 8 people, with all traditional trimmings and enjoy a celebration at home.
Location Swissotel Al Ghurair
Cost Dh655 for 5 to 8 people
When to order 72 hours in advance
Sofitel the Palm
Celebrate the festivities with family and friends at the comfort of your home with a roasted take away turkey, paired with traditional trimmings including roasted pumpkin with honey-glazed chestnuts, herb-roasted potatoes and more.
Location Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Cost Dh650 Classic turkey take-away, Dh66 for any additional treats
When to order 48 hours in advance
Tub of Butter
If you’re pressed for time and want to enjoy Christmas in the comfort of your own home, but without all the time it takes to prep and cook, leave the turkey and trimmings to the Tub of Butter team.
Location Al Manara, Shaikh Zayed Road
Cost Dh650 for 6 people
When to order 48 hours in advance
Jones the Grocer
To help you host a festive meal at home, Jones the Grocer will make your turkey. Options include the Jones Roast turkey with cranberry sauce, juniper berry infused gravy and sage and apricot stuffing for Dh635 or opt for the Roast turkey inclusive of sides for Dh885. If you aren’t a fan of turkey, then try the Jones Roast Leg of Lamb with garlic and rosemary for Dh695 (Dh885 with sides). The sides for both the roast turkey and roast leg of lamb including duck fat roast potatoes, sauteed Brussel sprouts and chestnut, roast sausages wrapped in beef bacon with roasted red onions, honey glazed parsnips and carrots, broccoli and cauliflower cheese.
Location Multiple
Cost Starting from Dh635
When to order 48 hours in advance
Raffles
Available to pre-order, Raffles’ chefs offer a menu of takeaway gourmet food to impress the guests, including a whole turkey with all the trimmings, homemade Christmas fruit cake and hazelnut yule log.
Location Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi
Cost Dh700 for five to seven people and Dh1,000 for eight people and above.
When to order 72 hours in advance
3in1 at Vida
3in1 will create a home-style feast with a turkey accompanied by trimmings and gravy too. Take the experience further with the addition of a festive dessert.
Location Vida Downtown
Cost Starting from Dh699
When to order 48 hours in advance
Link@Sheraton Café
Link at Sheraton Café is taking the stress out of Christmas dinner preparations this year. The take away turkey comes with all the trimmings. The sides include carrots, cucumber, celery and bell peppers with cream cheese and chive dip, spiced pumpkin dip and dried tomato dip and stuffing, sweet potato mash, glazed pearl onions, oven roasted root vegetables, Brussel sprouts, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce. For dessert you’ll get yule log, pecan nut pie and homemade festive cookies.
Location Sheraton Grand, Shaikh Zayed Road
Cost Dh690 for 8-10 servings and Dh850 for 11-13 servings
When to order 48 hours in advance
Al Bayt
Enjoy a whole butterball roasted turkey complete with Brussel sprouts, buttered carrots, roasted parsnips, baked potatoes and traditional stuffing accompanied with turkey jus and cranberry sauce. Choose from two options, depending on the number of guests. Select from other festive takeaways such as Leg of Lamb and Rib eye of beef.
Location Palace Downtown
Cost Dh699 for 6 to 7kg turkey – serves approx. 6 to 8 people including side dishes, Dh899 for 10 kg turkey – serves approx. 10 to 12 people including side dishes, Dh650 for 3 to 4 kg of Rib eye of Beef – serves approx. 4 to 5 people including side dishes, Dh450 for 2 kg of Leg of Lamb - – serves approx. 3 to 4 people including side dishes
When to order 48 hours in advance
Kambaa
Choose from a crisp golden turkey and a beef rib-eye for a special festive hamper that includes all the trimmings and gravy too. The chefs at Kambaa will take care of all the details to make it easy to order, takeaway and serve to your guests.
Location Address Dubai Marina
Cost Dh695 for 6-7kg and Dh995 for 10kgs and served with all the trimmings; Beef Rib eye – Dh595 for 1.25kg and served with all the trimmings including English mustard and gravy. Other meat options also available.
When to order 24 hours in advance
Dh800 and under
Meydan Hotel
For those looking for a traditional Christmas celebration at home with family and loved ones, Meydan Hotel culinary team offers a stress-free celebration with their festive turkey take away. Available from Dh750 with all the trimmings including chestnut stuffing, roast potatoes, roast root vegetables, buttered Brussel sprouts, chicken sausages in blankets, gravy and cranberry sauce and treats. The festive turkey is available on 24 and 25 December 2018 for collection at Shiba.
Location Meydan Hotel
Cost Dh750 (7-9kg, serves 5-8 people); at Dh850 (9-12kg; serves 9-12 people), Festive turkey hamper is priced at Dh1,200 (9-12kg) with additional festive pudding, 12 fruit mince pies, pecan pie, bon bons and festive cookies. Additional trimmings priced at Dh65 per portion
When to order 72 hours in advance
Nomad
Order your festive meal today for pick-up and enjoy a worry-free holiday season. You’ll get to try a dinner as a complete meal with soup, traditional roasted turkey with all the trimmings including chipolata, roast potatoes, roasted vegetables, sauces and homemade mince pies to finish off. This mean serves 10 people.
Location Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
Cost Dh750
When to order 48 hours in advance
Five the Palm
Celebrate Christmas at home and impress your guests with a traditional oven roasted turkey with all of the trimmings. Their 8kg oven roasted turkey will serve 8-10 of your family and friends.
Location Palm Jumeirah
Cost Dh720 for 8kg
When to order 48 hours in advance
Dh900 and under
JW Marriott Marquis
Enjoy moments with friends and family this festive season and let the JW Marriott Marquis take care of the rest. Enjoy a traditional turkey served with all the trimmings including apple, celery and chestnut stuffing, market vegetables, mashed potatoes, roasted maple glazed carrots and turnips, with cranberry sauce and turkey gravy.
Location JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay
Cost Dh850 for 10 to 12 guests
When to order 48 hours in advance
Nineteen at Address Montgomerie
Choose from a wide range of festive treats and enjoy a traditional festive season. The turkey takeaway comes in different sizes.
Location Address Montgomerie
Cost Traditional turkey Dh899 for 6kg and Dh1,099 for 8kg
When to order 48 hours in advance
Atlantis, the Palm
Order your turkey from the Atlantis this year. You can do a medium or large turkey and it’s served with cranberry sauce, turkey giblet sauce, bread sauce, chipolata sausage, sage & onion stuffing, roast potatoes, honey-glazed parsnip, Brussel sprouts, green beans and carrots.
Location Palm Jumeirah
Cost Dh800 for Medium turkey, Serves 6 to 10 people, Dh1,100 large turkey Serves 10 to 15 people
When to order 48 hours in advance
Dh1000 and under
Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Treat your family, friends and guests to a turkey takeaway from Arabian Ranches Golf Club. It’s simple: Book, pick up and enjoy your home-style feast.
Location Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Cost Dh950
When to order 48 hours in advance
Palermo
Try Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club’s gourmet turkey takeaway. With 9kg of roast turkey and all the traditional trimmings, you can serve 8 to 10 people.
Location Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club
Cost Dh985
When to order 48 hours in advance
Ritz Carlton Dubai
The chefs at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai have prepared a spread to treat your family and friends at home. Order and collect your cooked whole roasted turkey with all the trimmings and more, including salads, side dishes and dessert.
Location Ritz Carlton Dubai, JBR
Cost Dh950 Whole Roasted turkey takeaway, 8 To 9 kg (Serves 8-9 guests) Dh1,200 including all the trimmings, accompaniments, salads and desserts
When to order 48 hours in advance
Abu Dhabi
Yas Hotel Abu Dhabi
The takeaway turkey offer at Yas Hotel Abu Dhabi includes a ready-made turkey dinner with all the trimmings which means that you get to spend more quality time with family and friends.
Location Yas Hotel Abu Dhabi
Prices starting from Dh480
When to order 72 hours in advance
Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort
Let the Sheraton team make Christmas easy. The chefs will prepare a takeaway roast for you.
Location Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort
Cost Dh495 Whole turkey | 4.5 - 5.5kg (5-7 people), Dh595 Whole turkey | 6 - 7kg (8-10 people), Dh650 Prime Rib of Beef 10 people
When to order 48 hours in advance Order by 15 December 2018 to get 20 per cent discount.
Le Meridien Abu Dhabi
A freshly cooked turkey takeaway roast will make the celebrations even more special this year. Choose from a variety of trimmings.
Location Le Meridien Abu Dhabi
Cost Dh495 Whole turkey | 4.5 - 5.5kg (5-7 people), Dh595 whole turkey | 6 - 7kg (8-10 people), Dh650 Prime Rib of Beef 10 people
When to order 48 hours in advance
Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
Spend time with loved ones in the comfort of your home as Sofitel Abu Dhabi prepares the centrepiece for your table. Order your roasted turkey takeaway, complemented with all the scrumptious sides such as gravy, cranberry sauce, seasonal veggies, and of course the delicious trimmings.
Location Corniche, Abu Dhabi
Cost Dh495 net per turkey (suitable for 8 people)
When to order 48 hours in advance
Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi
Let someone else prepare your festive dinner while you enjoy the company of loved ones. Dinner includes a turkey, trimmings and traditional pies and chocolate fudge yule log.
Location Abu Dhabi, near airport
Cost Starting from Dh599 for 8 people
When to order 48 hours in advance