Pakistan Foreign Minister (third from left) during his visit to Expo 2020 Dubai site. Qureshi was briefed about Pakistan Pavilion during his tour. Image Credit:

Dubai: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday visited his country’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

He is the first top Pakistani dignitary to visit the pavilion after it was handed over to the Pakistani expo team early this year. Upon arrival, he was received by the Expo 2020 team and was briefed about the Expo 2020 plans. Rizwan Tariq, Director General of Pakistan’s Expo team informed the Foreign Minister about the Pakistan Pavilion during the tour. Pakistan Ambassdor Afzaal Mahmood and Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali also accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshis said: “Pakistan Pavilion at the Exp 2020 Dubai site is the testimony of strong relations between UAE and Pakistan. I believe that the Pakistan Pavilion will further help strengthen bilateral and trade relations between the two countries.

Pakistan Foreign Minister arrived in the UAE on Saturday on a three-day official visit. He met the Pakistani businessmen on Saturday and is expected to hold meetings with the senior UAE officials on Sunday and Monday.

Pavilion cost

Gulf News had reported earlier that the Pakistani pavilion was being built at the cost of $28.72 million. The initial cost was estimated to be around $16 million, but it jumped due to some addition to its design to create the ‘wow’ factor.

The Pakistan Pavilion is located in the Opportunity District on a large plot, with a total covered area of 35,000 square feet. The inner journey of the Pavilion is set under the theme ‘Pakistan: The Hidden Treasure’ with an aim to enhance tourism, commerce and investment in the country. The pavilion will take visitors through a timeless journey from the world’s earliest recorded civilisations to the challenges of the new millennium. It will also showcase Pakistan’s culture and heritage through a digital experience.

Hidden treasures

Pakistan pavilion at the Expo-2020 Dubai will showcase ‘the hidden treasures’ of the country including the 7,000-year-old civilisation. Visitors to the pavilion will get to know about the country through digital audio visual experience.

Expo 2020 Dubai is scheduled to be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 under the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the future”.

Pakistan Culture and Heritage Centre