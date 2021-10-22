Music fans visiting Expo 2020 Dubai are in for a treat over the weekend, with local and international artists set to perform on October 22 and 23.
British singer-songwriter Sami Yusuf will take to the stage on October 22 and 23 at Al Wasl Plaza with his show, ‘Beyond the Stars’. The hour-long music event starts at 8.30pm on both nights and sees Yusuf lead a group of musicians from around the world as they perform a special show inspired by the themes of Expo, the legacy of the UAE and the Silk Road.
Guo Gan, master of the erhu, a traditional two-stringed Chinese instrument, and Indian sitarist Asad Khan, as well as Moroccan singer Nablya Maan and Azerbaijani vocalist Teyyar Bayramov, will be part of the show.
On October 23, Expo 2020 Dubai’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra will perform a space-themed repertoire at Jubilee Park comprising Western classical music and an original composition by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The performance starts at 7pm
Earlier, on October 21, Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar performed at Jubilee Park.