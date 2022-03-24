Grammy Award-winner singer Ne-Yo is set to bring his smooth, R’n’b vibes to Expo 2020 Dubai on March 27.
The ‘Miss Independent’ hitmaker will perform at the Jubilee Stage at 9.30pm, just a few days before the Expo 2020 Dubai ends on March 31.
“Exit Expo 2020 Dubai on a high note. See king hitmaker, Grammy Award-winner, and R&B icon NE-YO at one spectacular show you REALLY don’t want to miss,” read a post by the official Instagram account of the global event.
Ne-Yo has performed in Dubai multiple times prior, and is know for chart-topping tracks including ‘Closer’, ‘So Sick’ and ‘Sexy Love’.
Another R’n’B star who will take to the stage is Jason Derulo, who will perform on March 25 from 9.30pm at the Jubilee Stage.