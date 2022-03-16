Popular Filipino boy band SB19 are set perform on March 16 at 8.30pm at the DEC Arena, Expo 2020 Dubai and tickets are almost sold out — less than 24 hours after the concert was announced.
“It’s true! OPM boy band SB19 is coming for one dreamy night at the DEC Arena!” read the caption on the Expo 2020 Dubai Twitter and Instagram.
The members — Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken and Justin — got a warm welcome when they landed at Dubai International Airport as fans flocked there to cheer them on and snag autographs and pictures.
The group is know for tracks such as ‘Bazinga’ and ‘Hanggang sa Huli’ and have won a number of international accolades. They are the first Filipino and South East Asian music act to be nominated at the Billboard Music Awards for the Top Social Artist category.
Most recently, the Manila-based group topped the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart, displacing ‘Butter’ by Korean stars BTS.
Don’t miss it!
SB19 will perform at the DEC Arena, Expo 2020 Dubai, on March 16 at 8.30pm. Doors open at 8pm. Gold tickets have sold out, but silver tickets are available for Dh50.