The all-women Firdaus Orchestra, which enthralled audiences during Expo 2020 Dubai, is set to bring their melodies to the city once again.
The music ensemble will make their Expo City Dubai debut with ‘The Best of Firdaus’ inaugural performance on November 19 at Al Wasl Plaza, featuring Academy-award winning composer AR Rahman.
The Yasmina Sabbah-conducted performance will be the first in a series of concerts from Expo City Dubai’s resident orchestra. Audiences will be able to witness symphonic compositions by Rahman as well as Western orchestral harmonies and ancient melodies from the Orchestral Qawwali Project.
Rahman said in a statement: “After several successful live concerts during Expo 2020 Dubai, Firdaus Orchestra will continue to enthral with its best yet, and I am thrilled to include a few of my compositions.”
In December, the ensemble will perform a ‘Holiday Symphony’ conducted by Monica Woodman, along with Filipino pop star Katrina Velarde, Argentinian-Armenian singer Solange Merdinian, dancers and a local choir, for a show filled with everyone’s favourite festive classics.
Tickets for ‘The Best of Firdaus’ are available online and start from Dh105.