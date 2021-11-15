The aim of the competitions is for students to visit Expo 2020 and either write a news story or shoot a movie based on their experience. Image Credit: For illustrative purpose only.

Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid School for Communication (MBRSC) at the American University in Dubai (AUD) is organising two competitions for high school students in public and private schools, and for citizens and residents, in Arabic or English.

Created in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the Dubai Press Club and the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai, the two competitions come with a valuable first prize: a four-year scholarship with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication at AUD, according to Ali Jaber, Dean of the MBRSC.

The aim of the competitions, he added, is for the students to visit Expo 2020 and either write a news story or shoot a movie based on their experience.

Every academic year, the Mohammed bin Rashid School for Communication holds competitions for high school students in order to select outstanding students to receive scholarships to prepare them for a career in outstanding journalism and filmmaking.

Short film competition

Participants are required to submit an original short film of one to three minutes (entirely filmed and made by the student) based on the following topic:

“In the atmosphere of Expo 2020 Dubai, the impact of the diversity of cultures in the Emirates on our lives.”

They must write a short script explaining the options behind the creative processing of the short video (no more than 250 words), in addition to filming the movie on the phone and sharing it on any social media platform: Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc... and add the hashtag #expo2020_MBRSC.

The film can be in any genre such as fiction, documentary, or any other creative genre. Projects will be evaluated based on originality of the idea and concept, creativity, relevance (with the theme of “Cultural Diversity in the Emirates”) and technology (audio and video quality).

Applicants must upload the film to YouTube in MP4 H264 format, naming it, in English, in the following format: Contestant’s full name _ movie name_ MBRSC_HSC2022. The applicant should also note the name of his/her school name, phone number, and email.

News story

Participants should submit an original news story that addresses the elements of excellence in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The news story should be between 500 and 800 words, in Arabic or English, and include interviews with three sources of different nationalities, accompanied by photographs of the interviewees.

The applicants should include their full name, along with the name of their high school, their phone number and email address. Entries should be sent to: nmakansi@aud.edu