Sri Lankan singer and rapper Yohani is heading to Expo 2020 Dubai along with the Channa Upuli Performing Arts Foundation and other local talents.

The star, who gained viral fame with the track ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, will take to the stage at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre on March 5, at 5pm.

Yohani is known for her unique blend of pop, R’n’B and hip hop, but a full-fledged career in this industry wasn’t always on the cards.

“I started music when I opened my YouTube account in 2016. At that time I was doing my Master’s and my Bachelor’s — Bachelor’s in logistics and Master’s in accounting,” the young artist told Gulf News in December 2021. “And in 2019 I was like, ‘you know what, let me just finish all that, come back to Sri Lanka to start music as a career’. That’s when everything happened and here we are.”

Yohani. Image Credit: Supplied

Yohani has also found fame in India, making her Bollywood music debut with the track ‘Shiddat’ for the Sunny Kaushal-Radhika Madan romance of the same name. She’s also set to sing a Hindi version of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ for upcoming Bollywood comedy ‘Thank God’, which will star Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

“I like to explore everything. I don’t want to be stuck to one genre... maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t sometimes. But I want to explore more music, more languages, more genres. My process is — if I like it I’m gonna do it,” she said.

Sunidhi Chauhan. Image Credit: Supplied

Another famous voice that’s set to ring out at the Expo 2020 Dubai is that of Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan. The popular artist will electrify the DEC Arena on March 3 at 8pm.

Chauhan is known for being one of the most versatile singers in India and has sung many popular tracks in her decades-long career, such as ‘Beedi Jalaile’, ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, ‘Mere Haath Mein’, ‘Dhoom Machale’ and ‘Aisa Jaadoo’.