Khaleeji music is all set to shine at a special series of monthly shows taking place at the Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai.
The biggest Emirati and regional stars will perform at Jalsat @ Expo over six shows starting from October 12. Expect to listen to tunes from stars including Saudi singer Aseel Abu Baker, Moroccan artist Asmaa Al Mnawar, Bahraini singer Mohammed Al Bakri, Bahraini artist Mashael, Yemeni singer-songwriter Fouad Abdelwahad, Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak, Kuwaiti singer Mutref Al Mutref, Kuwaiti singer Alaa Al Hindi, Iraqi artist Majid Al Mohandis and Iraqi singer-songwriter Aseel Hameem.
The two-hour shows, held once a month for the duration of Expo 2020 Dubai, will be showcased as vibrant jam sessions, giving visitors an introduction in Arabic traditions and the welcoming spirit of the UAE.
“The heritage of the UAE is rich and deeply-rooted in history,” said Nahla Al Mheiri, Director — UAE Content at Expo 2020 Dubai, in a statement. “That is why our ancestors intended to preserve it, by telling its story through rhymes, poems, as well as popular performances and folkloric shows, so that it is passed down from one generation to the next over time; and this tradition is common among most GCC countries. Through Jalsat @ Expo, we are giving audiences from around the world a window into distinct features of Khaleeji culture and showcasing some of the region’s Arabic and Khaleeji leading talents.”
According to a statement, the performances with include a lively formation of more than 30 performers and musicians. A total of 18 instrumentalists will focus on instruments including the oud, saxophone and percussion, accompanied by six back-up singers and six dancers.
Jalsat — which translates to “session” or “sitting” — will operate with enhanced health and safety measures in line with the latest UAE Government guidance.
Don’t miss it!
Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March 31, 2022. Jalsat @ Expo takes place from 8.30pm to 10.30pm once a month; October 12, November 8, December 6; January 12, 2022, February 9 and March 15.