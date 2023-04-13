He has long flowing hair and is dressed in a colorful regal suit worthy of royalty, with shoulder pads that resemble wings. Fans of South Korean actor Park Seo-joon are excited after a new Marvel trailer revealed the first glimpse of the actor in the upcoming Marvel movie.

While the star has been quite tight-lipped about his role, the new trailer appears to have confirmed his MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) character.

The trailer was uploaded on Marvel Studio's official YouTube channel on April 11 and revealed the characters of the upcoming movie, The Marvels, which is scheduled to be in theatres this November.

The acclaimed South Korean actor first disclosed his role in a 2022 interview with The Guardian, saying, "When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn't believe it. I actually couldn't believe it."

Park has been consistently leading movies and Korean TV shows for the past decade. He had a massive following long before his cameo in the Oscar-winning movie, Parasite. Park is well-known among his fans for his roles in popular K-dramas such as What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class.

Park Seo-joon as the Singing Prince in Captain Marvel 2

It was previously rumored among Marvel fans that the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel would have musical elements.

Marvelites (fans of MCU) and insiders had claimed that the characters go to a planet where they can only communicate in song. This is as per the Issue number nine of Captain Marvel from 2014, where the residents of Aldana speak entirely in rhyme.

Many had said that Seo-joon's character could be connected to this planet.

In the trailer, Seo-joon's character is seen wielding a sword as he's backed up by people wearing horned masks ready to charge someone. In one scene, he is seen sporting a colourful regal outfit, fitted with shoulder pads. His mouth is open wide – possibly singing. Another scene reveals an elaborate choreographed dance, which seems to take place on Aldana.

According to the trailer, it appears this alien planet is indeed Aldana or at least a planet strongly inspired by it; Seo-joon is primed to play one of the planet's royalty, specifically Prince Yan.

As noted, since Park Seo-joon is listed last in the casting lineup included in the press release, it's unlikely that he'll have a significant role in the movie.