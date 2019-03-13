The competition was open to photographers across the globe, with the theme titled 'Hope'

Image Credit: HIPA

The award Under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) held its annual awards ceremony for its eighth season of competition ‘Hope’, held at Dubai Opera.

Grand Prize Winner | Hope Eight Season 2018 - 2019

Edwin Ong Wee Kee | Malaysia Image Credit: HIPA

This Vietnamese woman has a speech disorder but it does not stop her from continuing her life as a mother of two. A mother’s love is unconditional despite her speech disability. A hardship that can be too much to overcome, yet she stays strong for the sake of her children. Having a one month-old baby behind her and a two-year-old baby in her arms, life must go on. When life gets tough, the tough get going. That’s how this mother overcomes her daily hardships. However, her life is full of hope when she is looking down at her children.

1st Winner | Hope Eight Season 2018 - 2019

Fanny Octavianus | Indonesia Image Credit: HIPA

A young boy plays in a street filled with water after heavy rains in Sabang, Central Jakarta.

2nd Winner | Hope Eight Season 2018 - 2019

Muhammad Fahrur Rasyid | Indonesia Image Credit: HIPA

The Indonesian rescue team evacuated a woman named Nurul (15 years old) from the rubble after the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Nurul hopes to resume her normal life after the disaster.

3rd Winner | Hope Eight Season 2018 - 2019

Wissam Nassar | Palestinian Territory Image Credit: HIPA

4th Winner | Hope Eight Season 2018 - 2019

Vito Finocchiaro | Italy Image Credit: HIPA

1st Winner | General (Colour)

Chen-Kuang Chen | Taiwan Image Credit: HIPA

A small bird snoops in on a bird of prey mid flight almost bullying him while he transports his next meal.

2nd Winner | General (Colour)

Colour Karim Iliya | United States of America Image Credit: HIPA

A baby humpback whale, interacting with a freediver in the clear waters of Tonga. At less than 2 months old, he is bigger than a car, feeding on milk until he is strong enough to make the journey back to Antarctica with his mother. This playful giant swam around us while his mother rested down below.

1st Winner | Portfolio

Haitham Nouraldin | Palestinian Territory Image Credit: HIPA

Protesters demonstrate for the rights of Palestinian refugees across the Middle East to return to the homes they fled in the war surrounding the 1948 creation of Israel.

2nd Winner | Portfolio

Paul Nicklen | Canada Image Credit: HIPA

Emperor Penguins shot from the Mario Zuchelli Base, Ross Sea, Antarctica. Penguins at Floe Edge at Terra Nova.

1st Winner | General (Black & White)

Aun Raza | France Image Credit: HIPA

An elderly resident whiling away time outside a "Khrushchyovka" apartment block in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. December 2013.

2nd Winner | General (Black & White)

Ana FIlipa Scarpa | Portugal Image Credit: HIPA

1st Winner | Aerial Photography (Video)

Florian Ledoux | France Image Credit: HIPA

2nd Winner | Aerial Photography (Video)

Sulaiman Hejji | Palestinian Territory Image Credit: HIPA