The award
Under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) held its annual awards ceremony for its eighth season of competition ‘Hope’, held at Dubai Opera.
Grand Prize Winner | Hope Eight Season 2018 - 2019
This Vietnamese woman has a speech disorder but it does not stop her from continuing her life as a mother of two. A mother’s love is unconditional despite her speech disability. A hardship that can be too much to overcome, yet she stays strong for the sake of her children. Having a one month-old baby behind her and a two-year-old baby in her arms, life must go on. When life gets tough, the tough get going. That’s how this mother overcomes her daily hardships. However, her life is full of hope when she is looking down at her children.
1st Winner | Hope Eight Season 2018 - 2019
A young boy plays in a street filled with water after heavy rains in Sabang, Central Jakarta.
2nd Winner | Hope Eight Season 2018 - 2019
The Indonesian rescue team evacuated a woman named Nurul (15 years old) from the rubble after the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Nurul hopes to resume her normal life after the disaster.
3rd Winner | Hope Eight Season 2018 - 2019
4th Winner | Hope Eight Season 2018 - 2019
1st Winner | General (Colour)
A small bird snoops in on a bird of prey mid flight almost bullying him while he transports his next meal.
2nd Winner | General (Colour)
A baby humpback whale, interacting with a freediver in the clear waters of Tonga. At less than 2 months old, he is bigger than a car, feeding on milk until he is strong enough to make the journey back to Antarctica with his mother. This playful giant swam around us while his mother rested down below.
1st Winner | Portfolio
Protesters demonstrate for the rights of Palestinian refugees across the Middle East to return to the homes they fled in the war surrounding the 1948 creation of Israel.
2nd Winner | Portfolio
Emperor Penguins shot from the Mario Zuchelli Base, Ross Sea, Antarctica. Penguins at Floe Edge at Terra Nova.
1st Winner | General (Black & White)
An elderly resident whiling away time outside a "Khrushchyovka" apartment block in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. December 2013.