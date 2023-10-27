Wondering which K-drama to binge watch next? Here are the popular ongoing and upcoming drama series available on streaming platforms in the UAE.

A Good Day to Be a Dog

Fans were just getting hooked to the chemistry of Han Hae-na, a high school Korean language teacher, and math teacher Jin Seo-won, but viewers have to wait a little longer for the fourth episode of ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’.

The upcoming episode that was to air on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 will be airing on November 1, according to an announcement by MBC Drama.

Directed by Kim Dae-woong, the South Korean television series is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Lee Hey. It is an unpredictable fantasy romance between a woman living under a curse that causes her to turn into a dog when kissed, and the only one who can help her overcome the curse is a man who is afraid of dogs. The series stars Cha Eun-woo, Park Gyu-young, Lee Hyun-woo, Jung Young-joo, Yoon Hyun-soo, and Ryu Abel, alongside other cast members. The drama is available for streaming on Viki.

Strong Girl Nam-soon

UAE fans are eagerly waiting for the seventh episode of ‘Strong Girl Nam-soon’, a comedy drama that is a spin-off of the 2017 popular thriller Strong Girl Bong-soon.

Starring Lee You-mi, Kim Jung-eun, and Kim Hae-sook, the story is of a young woman gifted with superhuman strength. After going missing as a child, she returns to Korea to look for her birth family — only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power.

Directed by Kim Jung-shik, the drama also stars Ong Seong-wu, Byeon Woo-seok, and Park Young-tak, alongside other cast members.

The drama is available for streaming on Netflix.

Another show that K-drama fans are looking forward to is Castaway Diva. Episode 1 will be available on Netflix UAE, on October 28.

Directed by Oh Choong-hwan, the drama stars Park Eun-bin, Kim Hyo-jin, Chae Jong-hyeop, Cha Hak-yeon, Kim Joo-heon, and Lee Re, alongside other cast members. The tvN drama follows the story of a character who, 15 years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer re-enters society – stopping at nothing to pursue her dream, of becoming a diva.

Twinkling Watermelon

UAE viewers of K-drama Twinkling Watermelon are looking forward to the eleventh episode of the show. The series tells the story of a boy living a double life between a model student and a band member who gets to time travel and meets his 18-year-old father. The two will build friendships there.

Directed by So Jung-hyun, the drama stars Ryeoun, Choi Hyun-wook, Seol In-ah, Shin Eun-soo, Kim Joo-ryoung, and Bong Jae-hyun, alongside other cast members.

The Matchmakers

This is an upcoming K-drama starring Rowoon and Cho Yi-Hyun. It is scheduled to premiere on November 1 on Viki in the UAE.

Set in the Joseon era, the story is about two matchmakers Jung-woo and Soon-deok, whose paths collide, leading them to a place where only working together can help them survive.

Directed by Hwang Seung-gi, the drama also stars Jo Han-chul, Lee Ye-joo, Park Ji-young, and Lee Hae-young, alongside other cast members.

Moon in the Day

Get ready for a new South Korean television series starring Kim Young-dae of ‘Shooting Stars’ fame. Dae plays Han Joon-oh, a leading South Korean celebrity. He is stunningly good-looking and tall, but is secretly plagued by an inferiority complex that leaves him permanently insecure. When Joon-oh gets involved in a potentially fatal car collision, he is only saved by the quick thinking of a female firefighter named Kang Young-hwa (Pyo Ye-jin), who pulls off a heroic rescue.

Joon-oh’s representatives hire Kang Young Hwa to work as the star’s personal bodyguard, but when he regains consciousness at the hospital, he has changed completely – his body is possessed by the spirit of a nobleman from ancient Korea. This nobleman, named Do Ha, was killed by his beloved wife Han Ri Ta (also played by Pyo Ye-jin) – and the vengeful spirit is on a single-minded quest for retribution.

This drama was based on a web-based cartoon series (webtoon) by Hye Yoom, and directed by Pyo Min-soo and Park Chan-yool.

The drama also stars Ohn Joo-wan, Jung Woong-in, Jung Heon, and Lee Joon-hyuk, alongside other cast members.

The drama will be available on Viki in the UAE, on November 1.

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Adapted from a medical drama webtoon, Daily Dose of Sunshine follows the story of a kind-hearted nurse Jung Da-eun who wins hearts wherever she goes.

Directed by Lee Jae-gyoo, the drama stars Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sang-hee, and Yoo In-soo, alongside other cast members. The Kdrama is set to stream on Netflix on November 1.

Vigilante

Another webtoon adaptation, this Nam Joo-hyuk starrer tells the story of a man who leads a double life where on one hand he is the perfect man in society while on the other hand, he is the masked bringer of justice.