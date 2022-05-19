The highly anticipated reality TV show ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ has released its first teaser, and with it comes the popular series’ typical gossip, antics and drama (with a capital D).

Releasing on June 1 on Bravo, the UAE version of the long-running franchise stars Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Mila and Caroline Stanbury. The group is made up of models, businesswomen, influencers and more, and they’ve taken their roles in the reality show pretty seriously, offering a glimpse into their wealthy and fashionable lives.

The trailer also serves up plenty of one-liners that will leave audiences laughing out loud.

“There’s a lot of gold here. We have a lot of gold diggers too,” says model Ayan.

Brooks had this to say: “It’s very expensive to cheat on me. Ask my exes.”

If the drama wasn’t enough, the city’s top locations are also on display in the trailer, such as Ain Dubai.

Producer Andy Cohen says people are going to be taken aback by the show and maybe see a side of the city they weren’t expecting.

“I think people are going to be very surprised how much Dubai plays into things and the rules of Dubai and what’s allowed for women there and what’s not, and I think it’s gonna blow a lot of stereotypes out of the water,” Cohen told ET. “You’re gonna see a lot of things that you didn’t expect to see in Dubai.”

“There’s a lot of expats [in Dubai] and the lifestyle is bigger there, the glamour is intense and it’s just a totally different playground for them,” he added. “I mean, it’s somewhere we’ve never seen before.”

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ is the first original international iteration of the popular franchise, which currently has versions for Orange County, New York City, Beverly Hills and more.