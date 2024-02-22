Rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) shared that he had a breakdown while preparing for his new heartbreaking ballad, ‘Don’t Let Me Go'.
The rapper, who has been vocal about his struggles with mental health in the past, used his music to provide some clarity, telling fans it was the result of “a breakdown.”
In the accompanying music video, directed by Sam Cahill, MGK rolled up the sleeves of his black-and-white shirt to unveil the fresh ink and the return of his pink hair colour from his ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ and ‘Mainstream Sellout’ eras, reports pagesix.com. The inking was apparently a trigger for the rapper.
Throughout the number, the rapper also addresses the ups and downs of his relationship with actress and fiancee Megan Fox, a miscarriage, suicidal thoughts, death of his father and the constant pressure he feels as an artist.